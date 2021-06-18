Bill C-10 has ‘zero’ chance of becoming law by summer, senator says

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Bill C-10 has ‘zero’ chance of becoming law by summer, senator says

Bill Curry and Menaka Raman-Wilms
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Senate chamber on Parliament Hill on May 28, 2013 in Ottawa.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Conservative Party appears to have successfully blocked the swift passage of Bill C-10, which would update the Broadcasting Act, as the Senate sponsor of the bill says there is a “zero-per-cent chance” the Senate will approve it before the Chamber breaks for summer next week.

Senator Dennis Dawson told The Globe and Mail on Friday that because the legislation has received extensive amendments in the House of Commons, senators will want to give it a closer look in the fall and hear witnesses on the impact of the revisions.

The House and Senate are scheduled to rise for the summer on Wednesday, and MPs have yet to give C-10 a final vote to send it to the Senate.

Story continues below advertisement

Whether MPs and Senators resume sitting as scheduled in September is an open question, given that the minority Liberal government is widely expected to call an election in late summer or early fall.

Mr. Dawson, a former Liberal MP who now sits as a member of the Progressive Senate Group, said Conservative delay tactics have left insufficient time for the Senate to approve the bill before the break.

He said the bill has a “zero-per-cent chance of success” before Wednesday’s scheduled recess.

“There is no scenario by which the Senate will get this bill and study it in June, and we’re not scheduled to sit in July, so, end of story,” he said. “I’m not happy. I’d rather study it and I’d rather adopt it, but the House delayed it extensively and there’s nothing the Senate could do about it. … The obvious filibustering by the Conservative MPs on the committee made it impossible in a minority situation to get amendments through in a timely fashion.”

The legislation was introduced in November with the stated goal of bringing international streaming services such as Netflix and Disney Plus under the regulatory authority of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). As a result, these streaming platforms would face similar obligations to those of traditional broadcasters, including to contribute financially to the creation of Canadian cultural content and to ensure Canadian content is promoted on their platforms.

Debate on the bill heated up in April, after the committee reviewing the legislation approved a Liberal amendment that removed a section that provided a blanket exclusion for user-generated content. The Liberals said this was necessary because otherwise, professional content such as music videos on Youtube could go unregulated.

The Conservatives sided with critics, including academics and some former CRTC commissioners, who warned that the removal of the clause created freedom-of-speech concerns. A later Liberal amendment aimed at addressing those concerns failed to win over detractors. The legislation has broad support from groups representing Canada’s arts community.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking virtually with reporters on Friday from Rideau Cottage, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed frustration that Bill C-10 has not yet become law.

“The Conservative Party, that has never been there to support creatives or artists or our cultural industries in this country, is choosing to block and obfuscate and spread misinformation and disinformation,” Mr. Trudeau said. “We are hopeful that we’re going to continue to advance this, but the level of partisanship and the low level of support for our artists from the Conservative Party is indeed of concern.”

Conservative MP and Canadian Heritage critic Alain Reyes said in an e-mailed statement that his party is fighting “for the freedom of speech of Canadians.”

Mr. Reyes accused the Liberals of “wasting time” in committee and then resorting to procedural tactics to shut down debate.

“They decided to remove important protections for social-media users from their own bill and refused to address widespread concerns about freedom of speech,” he said. “Conservatives will continue to fight for the many Canadians who are concerned about this bill’s implication for their social-media and internet use.”

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies