The federal government is very close to sealing a deal with Google over Bill C-18, heading off a threat to block Canadians’ ability to search for news on the tech giant’s platform.

Sources say Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge has reached an agreement with Google about supporting the news industry after months of fraught negotiations over the Online News Act.

Two sources say the negotiations have been concluded successfully and an announcement is imminent. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources as they were not authorized to speak on the record about the negotiations.

Google had warned it would block the ability to search for news because Bill C-18, it said, would lead to uncapped financial liabilities.

The bill would require tech giants to support the Canadian news industry by negotiating licensing deals involving payment for the use of journalists’ work. The measures could inject more than $100-million a year into newspapers and broadcasters, as well as digital news services.

Meta is strongly opposed to the legislation and has withdrawn news from Facebook and Instagram.

The deal, which includes clarification of how the bill would apply through regulations, comes just weeks before the bill comes into force on Dec. 19.