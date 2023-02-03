The gun room of Ellwood Epps Sporting Goods in Orillia, Ontario on Dec. 22, 2022.TANNIS TOOHEY/The Globe and Mail

The federal government is withdrawing controversial amendments to its gun legislation, that would have banned thousands of assault style firearms but which was widely criticized for also targeting rifles and shotguns popular with hunters.

The surprise move was announced at the House of Commons public safety committee on Friday morning after the Liberals had spent months defending the amendments, even after the minority government lost the necessary support from opposition parties to pass the law.

Bill C-21 initially targeted handguns but in late-stage amendments the Liberals expanded the law to also target assault-style rifles.

The changes had the rare impact of uniting all opposition parties against the law. Until the proposed changes, both the NDP and Bloc Québécois had supported the bill. The Assembly of First Nations also unanimously opposed the amendments, which would criminalize guns that First Nations people commonly use for hunting.

However, gun control groups like PolySeSouvient, supported the amendments which would have made it more difficult for a future government to reverse the Liberals’ gun bans. Those bans include guns used in mass shootings, like the one used in the 1989 mass murder of 14 women at École Polytechnique.

Bill C-21 was introduced, in May, 2022, just days after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex. The legislation was designed to freeze the sale of handguns, crack down on gun smuggling and automatically revoke firearms licenses from domestic abusers. Advocates who had criticized Mr. Trudeau for not delivering on promises to enact stronger gun control welcomed the bill as the first substantive move in a generation.

On Nov. 22, after witness testimony on Bill C-21 before the House of Commons public safety committee had wrapped, the government tacked on amendments that expanded the bill to cover assault-style firearms.

The amendments were introduced in two sections. The first section is a list of thousands of banned firearms. It also lists exceptions to the bans. The second includes language that would automatically ban future weapons before they come on the market, if they are assault style-firearms as defined by the government.

On Friday the committee agreed to withdraw both amendments after a motion put forward by Liberal MP Taleeb Noormohamed.

More to come.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.