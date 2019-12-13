 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Bill Morneau’s first fiscal update since federal election not expected to contain new policy announcements

Bill Curry
Ottawa
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The last formal projections were in Mr. Morneau’s March budget, which said the deficit for this fiscal year would be $19.8-billion, followed by a $19.7-billion deficit in 2020-21.

BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will release the government’s first fiscal update since the October election next week, just hours before he fields demands for more money from his provincial and territorial colleagues.

The Monday morning update is not expected to contain any new policy announcements, unlike some of Mr. Morneau’s past fall updates. Instead, it will be a traditional updating of the Finance Department’s forecasts for federal revenues and expenses.

The last formal projections were in Mr. Morneau’s March budget, which said the deficit for this fiscal year, which ends in March, would be $19.8-billion, followed by a $19.7-billion deficit in 2020-21. Since then, private-sector forecasters have lowered their projections for economic growth for this year and next and the Liberals have announced additional spending plans during the fall election campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

The more recent numbers in the Liberal Party platform said the 2020-21 deficit would be $27.4-billion. It also said deficits for the following three fiscal years would be $23.7-billion, $21.8-billion and $21-billion.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released the mandate letters for federal cabinet ministers. Mr. Morneau’s revealed new details regarding the government’s fiscal plans.

The Finance Minister is being asked to follow four key principles: He must continue to reduce the ratio of the federal debt to gross domestic product; preserve Canada’s AAA credit rating; make investments that improve Canadians’ quality of life; and to “preserve fiscal firepower" so that the government has the financial capacity to increase spending in the event of an economic downturn that requires fiscal stimulus.

On Monday evening, Mr. Morneau is scheduled to play host to a dinner in Ottawa with his provincial and territorial counterparts for the annual December meeting of finance ministers. That will be followed by a day of meetings Tuesday. Mr. Morneau has agreed to a request from Alberta and Saskatchewan to discuss a possible expansion of the fiscal stabilization program, which is a form of emergency federal aid that can be offered when a province experiences a sharp and sudden economic decline.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies