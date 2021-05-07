Bill requiring new judges to take training in sexual assault law receives royal assent

New judges will have to commit to take training in sexual assault law, thanks to a new law that received royal assent last night.

Bill C-3 was passed in the Senate Thursday evening, marking the third attempt to see legislation of this nature passed by Parliament.

The legislation will require new federally appointed judges to agree to take training, including learning about rape myths and stereotypes and how to make sure biases about race, gender and other social factors do not influence their decisions.

It will also require judges to put their reasons on the record when ruling on sexual assault cases.

The legislation originated as a private member’s bill from former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose.

The Liberal government supported it, and it easily passed in the Commons, but stalled in the Senate and died when Parliament was dissolved for the 2019 election.

