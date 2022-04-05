Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez rises during question period in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, on Feb. 4.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez introduced a bill today to make digital giants compensate Canadian media outlets for reusing their news content.

The bill, designed to support Canada’s independent media, is modelled on an Australian law making tech companies such as Google and Meta pay for news content on their platforms.

The law will set up a process for digital platforms to privately negotiate deals with newspapers, magazines and digital news groups, as well as broadcasters that publish news online.

News organizations will be able to team up to bargain collectively with digital giants.

If they cannot reach a deal, the tech platforms will be forced into mediation and arbitration with news outlets.

Digital platforms that fail to comply with the new law could face financial penalties.

