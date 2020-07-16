Billions in projected losses at Crown corporations raises concern over COVID credit plans: PBO

Open this photo in gallery Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux waits to appear before the Commons Finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on March 10, 2020. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux is raising concern over billions of dollars in projected losses at commercial Crown corporations like the Business Development Bank of Canada, Export Development Canada and Canada’s central bank.

In a report to Parliament Thursday, Mr. Giroux says the federal government is not providing MPs with the information they need to properly assess the role these Crown corporations are playing in federal efforts to manage the economic fallout of COVID-19.

Thursday’s report is the PBO’s response to Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s economic and fiscal snapshot, which revealed last week that Ottawa expects a federal deficit of $343.2-billion this year, which would push the size of the federal debt above the $1-trillion threshold for the first time.

Story continues below advertisement

The snapshot stated that federal enterprise Crown corporations - including the Bank of Canada, BDC, EDC, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and others - will collectively record losses of $12-billion in the current fiscal year, compared to collective gains of $7.3-billion in 2019-20.

Crown corporations like EDC and BDC traditionally focus on filling gaps in the lending market by offering loans to businesses that may be considered higher-risk by traditional lenders. These programs generally lead to annual profits, allowing the Crown corporations to finance their operations without federal transfers.

These projected losses at Crown corporations “have not been well-substantiated,” according to the PBO.

“Enterprise Crown corporations, by definition, should be profitable. They operate on commercial terms and are financially self-sustaining without budgetary support. Losses for these corporations are unusual… Parliamentarians should have access to up-to-date projections of program size and estimates of expected gains or losses by enterprise Crown corporations... PBO lacks essential detail on the credit risk of borrowers and the quality of collateral,” the report states.

The report notes that most of these reported losses may simply be due to accounting, by pulling future expenses into the current fiscal year. The Bank of Canada is involved in several emergency liquidity efforts, including large-scale purchases of government and corporate bonds.

The BDC and EDC have key roles in managing emergency loan programs for businesses affected by the pandemic.

The BDC and EDC are responsible for the Business Credit Availability Program, which the government has said will provide at least $65-billion in additional credit to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Story continues below advertisement

A report this week by the Senate’s national finance committee also expressed concern with the degree of transparency surrounding liquidity measures provided by Crown corporations, which the federal government has said will add up to about $386-billion.

Thursday’s PBO report is primarily focused on explaining why the fiscal snapshot’s projected deficit of $343.2-billion is $87.2-billion greater than what the PBO had estimated in a June 18 report. It said most of the difference is related to $42.3-billion in additional spending announcements for COVID-19 measures such as the extension of income support programs. The second largest difference, at $36.5-billion, is related to different assumptions about economic growth as well as different assumptions about the revenues for enterprise Crown corporations. Another difference is $9-billion in new spending unrelated to COVID-19. The PBO report said MPs should ask questions about a reference in the snapshot to $4.4-billion that has been booked for measures that haven’t been announced yet.

The report also notes that total federal borrowing allowed under the Borrowing Authority Act could soon surpass the legal maximum of $1.17-trillion. The finance minister is legally required to report to Parliament by November on whether that limit should be increased.

Another key issue raised in the PBO report is the fact that the fiscal snapshot made no reference to so-called fiscal anchors, a term used to describe a government’s guiding approach to managing the deficit. The Liberal government has abandoned earlier fiscal anchors such as erasing the deficit by 2019. Prior to the pandemic, Mr. Morneau suggested the government’s fiscal anchors included lowering the federal debt-to-GDP ratio and maintaining Canada’s triple-A credit rating.

The fiscal snapshot said the federal debt-to-GDP ratio would climb to 49.1 per cent in 2020-21, up from 31.1 per cent the previous year.

Last month, Fitch Ratings downgraded Canada’s triple-A credit rating to double-A-plus in light of the increased debt incurred during the pandemic. Other major rating agencies have so far maintained their triple-A credit rating for Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.