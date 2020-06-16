Black MPs, senators call for immediate justice reforms to address systemic racism

The Parliamentary Black Caucus is calling on all levels of government to immediately enact changes to minimize the consequences of systemic racism and improve the lives of Black Canadians — saying now is the time for action, not more discussion.

In a public letter released Tuesday, a group of Black MPs and senators recommended dramatic changes to the justice and policing systems, data collection, procurement, the civil service, and arts and culture.

The letter is supported by dozens of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s own cabinet ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Justice Minister David Lametti.

“Several brutal acts of racism, caught on video, came to light in the past few weeks for everyone to witness. They represent only a very thin slice of the racism that Black Canadians experience in their daily lives,” reads the statement from the eight members of the Black caucus.

“We urge all governments to act immediately. This is not a time for further discussion – the Afro-Canadian community has spoken for many years and is no longer interested in continued consultation or study.”

Families Minister Ahmed Hussen, MPs Emmanuel Dubourg, Greg Fergus, Hedy Fry, Matthew Green, and Senators Wanda Thomas Bernard, Marie-Françoise Mégie and Rosemary Moodie are the members of the Parliamentary Black Caucus.

The letter pays particular attention to the justice and public safety systems where it says “the hard edge of systemic discrimination is perhaps felt most acutely."

To address the inequities and persistent disproportionate representation of Black and Indigenous people in the justice system, the group is calling on governments to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, review restrictions on conditional sentencing, establish community justice centres across the country, and invest in restorative-justice programs.

When the Liberals came to power in 2015, Mr. Trudeau tasked then-minister-of-justice Jody Wilson-Raybould to conduct a review of sentencing. In 2016, she told The Globe and Mail the government would cut the widespread use of mandatory minimum sentences by giving judges back their discretion over punishment. However, those reforms never came and in Mr. Trudeau’s 2019 mandate letter for Mr. Lametti, sentencing reform was not mentioned.

In the interim, courts in different parts of the country have struck down some mandatory minimums, calling them “cruel and unusual punishment." The result is a patchwork of penalties across the country.

Mr. Trudeau on Tuesday acknowledged the list of recommendations, but would not commit to enacting any of them.

“We are going to continue to look at that and other measures that we can move forward to make sure that our justice system does not continue to be unfair towards racialized Canadians and Indigenous Canadians,” he said.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould, now an independent MP, asked Mr. Lametti at a parliamentary committee on Monday if his government will “finally commit to the necessary work originally promised in 2015 and repeal, in the justice system, the vast majority of mandatory minimum penalties.”

The Justice Minister did not answer the question but said “too often” racial minorities “have experienced prejudice and systemic discrimination in our justice system and that has to change.”

The Parliamentary Black Caucus is also calling on governments to address under-representation of Black and Indigenous people in the administration of justice and give supplemental legal aid for people from communities who are over-represented in the justice system.

In policing, the letter calls for fundamental reform with a focus on de-escalation and mental health training and a “complete reimagination” of the roles and responsibilities of policing.

The group is also calling for full and real-time public transparency on police misconduct financial settlements and for those settlements to be paid from existing police force budgets.

“A number of legitimate, well-conceived programs and proposals exist in this sphere, but they rarely receive adequate funding in current budgetary processes. This must change immediately,” the statement says.

With files from Sean Fine

