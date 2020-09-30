Blanchet and O’Toole return to Parliament, urge Canadians to keep guard up against COVID-19

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Blanchet and O’Toole return to Parliament, urge Canadians to keep guard up against COVID-19

Lee Berthiaume
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet holds a press conference on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on Sept. 30, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

A sombre Yves-Francois Blanchet reflected Wednesday on his own experience with COVID-19, saying he was lucky to have caught a mild case of the illness but that many Canadians are not so fortunate.

The Bloc Quebecois leader made the comments as he and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole returned to Parliament Hill after being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month.

Both underscored the responsibility that Canadians have to keep their guard up against the illness, which has so far infected more than 158,000 people in the country – and left 9,200 dead.

Story continues below advertisement

Blanchet, whose wife also tested positive for COVID-19, made a point of focusing attention on those who have died as he was asked during a news conference what it was like to have had the illness.

“Some people go through it much more painfully than I did,” he said. “I was very, very, very lucky. Some people die of that thing.”

He went on to state that while there is “no absolute protection” from COVID-19, all Canadians have a responsibility to keep up their guard against it to protect those who might be at risk of serious illness.

“There is only ways to reduce the probability of catching the thing and giving it to somebody that might be more vulnerable to it,” he said. “And for that very reason, we must be very, very careful.”

O’Toole made similar comments ahead of a meeting with members of his caucus Wednesday morning, after he and his wife Rebecca also tested positive this month.

“We all have to be very cautious,” he said. “We’re in a second wave in Ontario and Quebec, in particular. So we must stay cautious. I’ve been working with public health about coming back. I’m excited, I feel good.”

Ontario alone is reporting 625 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths today, with new modelling predicting that the province could see 1,000 new cases each day by the first half of October.

Story continues below advertisement

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies