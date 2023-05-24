Open this photo in gallery: Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-Francois speaks with reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa, on May 24.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is joining Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in refusing to take a look at secret information that led a watchdog to recommend against a public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference.

Blanchet told reporters in Ottawathat the briefing is “a dumb trap,” saying it is a way for the Liberal government to smooth the issue over by bringing opposition leaders into the loop – then restricting what they can say about what they learned.

“It is for those who are not very careful,” he said Wednesday.

Special rapporteur David Johnston recommended the government provide the necessary security clearances for other leaders to have a full look at his first report released Tuesday, including a confidential annex of materials he used to arrive at his conclusions.

The former Gov.-General said in the report that the intelligence he reviewed must be kept secret, and while he understands opposition leaders do not want to be constrained by security laws, the issue is too important for potential future leaders of the country to intentionally remain ignorant.

Johnston has acknowledged the difficulty of not being able to divulge the information he reviewed publicly.

But he said such material must be kept secret, and as such, a formal inquiry would have to be held largely behind closed doors. Instead, Johnston promised to hold his own public hearings to discuss the issue of foreign interference – but not the specifics of allegations.

Poilievre has said he has no intention of taking part in additional briefings, saying he does not want to be muzzled.

He instead vowed to call a public inquiry if Conservatives form the next government, and appoint a judge with subpoena powers to probe the matter.

Speaking in Toronto on Wednesday, Poilievre told reporters that a judge with experience handling national security cases should be the one to decide what information needs to remain secret and what could be made public if an inquiry were called.

Despite rejecting his own chance to take a closer look at the report, he said he will not stand in the way of review by Conservative MPs who sit on the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians.

Two Conservatives sit on the committee alongside colleagues from other political stripes, and Johnston has said they will be provided with the additional information.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has also said he believes a public inquiry is needed, but told reporters Tuesday that he intends to obtain the necessary security clearances to see Johnston’s full report.