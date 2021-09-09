 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says party won’t take part in a coalition federal government

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet takes a tour of Nid'Otruche an Ostrich farm, in Saint-Eustache, Que., north of Montreal, on Sept. 6.

Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is rejecting the idea of being part of a coalition federal government after the Sept. 20 election.

Blanchet says he would refuse any scenario that would see his party prop up a Liberal or Conservative minority government for any length of time in the House of Commons.

He says he would instead support a minority government that would survive a full four-year mandate.

Story continues below advertisement

Blanchet says forming a coalition would unduly tie down his party even if it would hold the balance of power.

He says he would prefer for a minority government to propose policies in the best interests of Quebec in order to receive support from the Bloc.

Federal election 2021: What are the challenges facing the major political parties before Canada votes on Sept. 20?

Canadian federal election 2021: Latest updates and essential reading ahead of Sept. 20 vote

Federal election poll tracker: Follow the latest Nanos-Globe-CTV numbers ahead of the Sept. 20 vote

How to vote by mail in Canada’s federal election

In 2008, the Bloc led by Gilles Duceppe had entered into an ill-fated agreement with the Liberals and NDP to form a coalition government to prevent the Conservatives under Stephen Harper from governing.

The Bloc at the time had agreed to lend its support for 19 months to a government composed of ministers from the Liberals and NDP.

In reaction, Harper prorogued Parliament to avoid having his minority government toppled.

“The obligation for a (minority) government or a party to do something that is good for Quebec in order to secure the support of the Bloc is the best guarantee we can have,” Blanchet told reporters in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday.

Follow the party leaders and where they stand on the issues this election campaign by signing up for our Morning or Evening Update newsletters.

Story continues below advertisement

For subscribers only: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies