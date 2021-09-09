Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says party won’t take part in a coalition federal government

Open this photo in gallery Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet takes a tour of Nid'Otruche an Ostrich farm, in Saint-Eustache, Que., north of Montreal, on Sept. 6. Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is rejecting the idea of being part of a coalition federal government after the Sept. 20 election.

Blanchet says he would refuse any scenario that would see his party prop up a Liberal or Conservative minority government for any length of time in the House of Commons.

He says he would instead support a minority government that would survive a full four-year mandate.

Story continues below advertisement

Blanchet says forming a coalition would unduly tie down his party even if it would hold the balance of power.

He says he would prefer for a minority government to propose policies in the best interests of Quebec in order to receive support from the Bloc.

Federal election 2021: What are the challenges facing the major political parties before Canada votes on Sept. 20?

Canadian federal election 2021: Latest updates and essential reading ahead of Sept. 20 vote

Federal election poll tracker: Follow the latest Nanos-Globe-CTV numbers ahead of the Sept. 20 vote

How to vote by mail in Canada’s federal election

In 2008, the Bloc led by Gilles Duceppe had entered into an ill-fated agreement with the Liberals and NDP to form a coalition government to prevent the Conservatives under Stephen Harper from governing.

The Bloc at the time had agreed to lend its support for 19 months to a government composed of ministers from the Liberals and NDP.

In reaction, Harper prorogued Parliament to avoid having his minority government toppled.

“The obligation for a (minority) government or a party to do something that is good for Quebec in order to secure the support of the Bloc is the best guarantee we can have,” Blanchet told reporters in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday.

Follow the party leaders and where they stand on the issues this election campaign by signing up for our Morning or Evening Update newsletters.

Story continues below advertisement

For subscribers only: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.