 Skip to main content

Politics Bloc Quebecois to confirm candidacy of Jacques Parizeau’s nephew in Montreal riding

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Bloc Quebecois to confirm candidacy of Jacques Parizeau’s nephew in Montreal riding

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

In the end, there won’t be a battle between two well-known sovereigntist clans for the Bloc Quebecois nomination in the Montreal riding of Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Members of the Duceppe and Parizeau extended families were set to duke it out for a chance to run in the riding currently held by Liberal cabinet minister Melanie Joly.

But Anne Duceppe, cousin of former Bloc leader Gilles Duceppe, didn’t submit her paperwork before the deadline Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

That means Andre Parizeau, the nephew of former Quebec Premier Jacques Parizeau, will be acclaimed on Aug. 17.

In an interview, Parizeau responded to critics who have criticized him for leading the Communist Party of Quebec for more than two decades, saying he’s a very moderate person and everyone he has worked with knows he’s a unifying force.

This week, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet said he was comfortable with Parizeau’s past.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter