Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet prepared to work with Liberals despite pipeline talk

QUEBEC
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet speaks to the media Oct. 22, 2019 in Montreal after his party won 32 seats in the federal election.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says he’s willing to work with a re-elected Liberal government, despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s support for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Blanchet said today in Quebec City that he’s not closing the door to discussions with any party, just because they don’t agree on all issues.

The Bloc Quebecois is holding its first caucus meeting since Monday night’s election, which saw the party more than triple its seat count to 32.

He said the new Bloc MPs will evaluate each piece of legislation on a case-by-case basis, voting in favour of those that are good for Quebec.

Blanchet said he doesn’t believe voters want to see a minority Parliament fall, and it’s up to the Liberals to find a way to complete their mandate.

He said one of his first priorities when Parliament resumes will be making sure the government fulfills its promise to compensate agricultural producers affected by trade deals.

Related Election Topics

