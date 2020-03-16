Border agents to start warning all air travellers of 14-day isolation period

The Canada Border Services Agency says it is beginning to add new measures at all of Canada’s international airports, after Canadian travellers returning from international flights decried on social media the lack of screening.

The agency said new enhanced measures continue to be added, and include new screening questions for all travellers arriving from “any international destination.” The CBSA tweeted photos of computer kiosks displaying the new questions.

One display shows the question: “Do you currently have a cough, difficulty breathing, or feel you have a fever?”

Another display asks the traveller to acknowledge that they are being asked to self-isolate: “I acknowledge that I am/we are being asked to self-isolate for the next 14 days to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19,” the display shows, along with an “Acknowledged” button.

The border services agency said Monday the changes will come “as quickly as possible, in the coming days.” On Friday, the federal government began to recommend all Canadians abroad return home immediately.

The move comes after many Canadian travellers expressed on social media over the weekend that upon returning to Canada from international trips they did not feel they had been properly screened.

“I picked up my son at Pearson on Friday night – he was returning from Vietnam with a brief (3 hours) stopover in Taipaei. Only ‘screening’ on return was CBSA asking if he had been to Italy, Iran, Korea or China,” tweeted John Bonn.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday that he heard directly from CBSA public security officials who are bringing in the new measures “right now.”

“A lot of people who came back from say the Caribbean or somewhere else on vacation have said: ‘Well I wasn’t really asked much.’ Well, they were not coming from a place of concern therefore there were different protocols,” Mr. Trudeau told CTV’s Evan Solomon in an interview.

“One of the things we’re very mindful of is, we do not want public health officials to be using up their time and resources at airports doing something that isn’t the most impactful thing they can be doing,” Mr. Trudeau said.

A spokeswoman with the CBSA said that implementation of the new measures has begun and will be finalized “as quickly as possible, in the coming days.”

Isabelle Vigneault said those new measures include increasing officer presence at major ports of entry, saying that extra officers are conducting public health screening and outreach by visually observing people who are arriving, and engaging with them to ensure they are aware of the guidance provided by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

She said all travellers arriving in Canada are being provided with instructions to self-isolate at home for 14 days, to monitor themselves for symptoms and to contact public health officials if they develop symptoms.

All ports of entry will be provided with printable versions of the handout, she said, and officials will ensure the documents are on hand to provide to all travellers.

Ms. Vigneault said additional signage is being displayed at all entry points, and all travellers are asked health screening questions.

“CBSA officers not only query travellers on the state of their health, they are there to observe visible signs of illness and will refer any traveller who they suspect of being ill, regardless of how the traveller responded to the health screening question,” she said.

Travellers are also asked to complete a public health coronavirus form, she said, so health officials can monitor and track travellers who have been identified as a potential concern, and CBSA officers are providing travellers with a mask kit, including a surgical mask and instructions on how to use it.

“These measures complement routine traveller screening procedures already in place to prepare for, detect and respond to the spread of serious infectious diseases into and within Canada,” she said, adding that CBSA officers remain “vigilant” and are trained to identify travellers who may pose a health and safety risk.

The agency confirmed Sunday that one of their officers at Toronto Pearson airport tested positive for COVID-19 and that the officer is in isolation at home.

