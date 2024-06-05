Border strike on the horizon as negotiations continue

Open this photo in gallery: A Canada Border Services Agency officer speaks to a motorist entering Canada at the Douglas-Peace Arch border crossing, in Surrey, B.C., on Aug. 9, 2021.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Talks are under way to head off a possible strike this week by workers involved in Canadian operations at the U.S. border, where hundreds of thousands of people and billions of dollars in goods and services flow every day.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says labour action by 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency employees will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday if continuing negotiations do not result in an agreement.

However, the CBSA says that, if it comes to a job action, only about 2,800 workers would be eligible to strike. Ninety per cent of front-line border services officers have been designated as essential workers, which “means that they will continue to staff ports of entry in the event of a strike,” said Luke Reimer, CBSA spokesperson, in a statement Wednesday.

Issues in the talks include fair wages, pension benefits and a flexible telework plan for workers who can work remotely. PSAC and other unions representing federal public servants have already been pushing back at the federal government’s call last month for workers to work in their offices for a minimum three days a week, up from two.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat issued a statement saying the threat of labour disruptions undermines talks.

Meanwhile, Sharon DeSousa, the national president of PSAC, said there has not been much progress in negotiations, which have been underway since Monday with the assistance of a mediator.

“When you talk about strike action, that’s always the last resort that we want to do. That’s when talks have completely broken down. So our hope is that we’re able to reach a deal. However, if not, we will take strike action,” Ms. DeSousa said in an interview.

“We will put up our lines, and this could, in fact, impede some traffic.”

She said PSAC members eligible to strike in jobs that include inland enforcement, administration and investigations.

Martin Potvin, a spokesperson for the Treasury Board, said they are fully committed to reaching an agreement that is fair for them and reasonable for taxpayers, and optimistic about securing a deal.

“We have already reached agreements with more that 80 per cent of the public service and we are committed to doing the same for Border Services Group employees,” Mr. Potvin said in a statement.

He noted that the CBSA would take disciplinary action against employees in essential services positions who engage in illegal job action.

Beth Burke, chief executive officer of the Canadian American Business Council, which represents businesses on both sides of the border, expressed concern about the possible impact of a strike on daily trade.

“Any impediment to this flow would have a significant impact on both the U.S. and Canadian economies. It is critical that governments do everything in their power to prevent any disruption,” Ms. Burke said in a statement.

Robin Guy, a vice president and deputy leader of government relations at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, expressed similar concerns about a strike, warning of an impact on the Canadian economy and Canadian families.

“We need government doing what it can to ensure all essential goods relied upon by Canadians daily continue to move – whether at our ports, by rail, or at our borders,” Mr. Guy said in a statement.