RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is leaving her post as RCMP commissioner, a source says.

Her departure will be characterized as a retirement, the source said. The Globe is not identifying the individual who is not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Commissioner Lucki, who has dealt with a series of controversies that has put the Trudeau government on the defensive, said as recently as November she does not want to step aside. Her five-year term comes up for renewal in March 2023.

“I’m absolutely staying on as Commissioner of the RCMP,” she told reporters in November after testifying at the inquiry into the invocation of the Emergencies Act.

The Globe and Mail reported last November, citing three unnamed senior government officials, that the federal cabinet was dissatisfied with her stewardship of the RCMP. They point to what they call her poor communication skills and the mishandling of major files such as the Nova Scotia mass shooting, the Emergencies Act and systemic racism within the RCMP, the sources said.

Commissioner Lucki was called as a witness at both the mass-shooting inquiry and the federal inquiry under way in Ottawa, where Justice Paul Rouleau is reviewing Ottawa’s unprecedented decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to end a rash of protests and blockades against pandemic measures.

What Commissioner Lucki did and didn’t do during the convoy protests was a key point of contention during the Emergencies Act inquiry.

During testimony, Commissioner Lucki couldn’t recall key meetings during the protests; said she didn’t understand the role the Emergencies Act could play; and was unable to explain comments from meetings and text exchanges in which she participated.

Asked in November why she couldn’t recall many of the pivotal moments leading up to the act’s invocation, Commissioner Lucki told reporters that there were a lot of meetings and “it’s easy to confuse one meeting into another meeting.” One of the meetings that she misremembered was chaired by the Prime Minister on Feb. 13. Her prepared notes for that meeting included her assessment that police had “not yet exhausted all available tools” in existing legislation but she never relayed that at the meeting.

The Commissioner was also embroiled in controversy over her handling of the Nova Scotia mass shooting. After the massacre, she was accused by RCMP subordinates in the province of pressing them to release information about the type of weapons used to assist the Liberal government’s gun agenda. When the officers declined, they said she berated them and that Commissioner Lucki said she had promised the Prime Minister’s Office that the information would be released.

Those allegations led to parliamentary hearings in which Commissioner Lucki and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair were called to testify about possible political interference. The Commissioner later denied she was under political direction to release firearms information. But, she acknowledged, she felt an imperative to get more information to the public as quickly as possible.

When the Prime Minister named Commissioner Lucki as the country’s first permanent female commissioner in 2018, she pledged to “challenge assumptions” and ensure that “no stone will be left unturned” in dealing with issues of discrimination, sexual harassment and misconduct within the force.

But the Commissioner floundered when she was forced to contend with systemic racism. As the Black Lives Matters protests forced a reckoning around the world in 2020, a series of videos appeared to show Mounties using excessive force against Indigenous people, and six Indigenous people were killed by police officers in Winnipeg, New Brunswick and Nunavut in just three months.

At first, she disputed the notion that systemic racism exists in her organization and said she was unsure what the expression meant. Days later, she abruptly changed course, acknowledging that “systemic racism is part of every institution, the RCMP included” and vowed to “lead positive change on this critical issue.”

In 2020, an independent report by former Supreme Court justice Michel Bastarache found a “toxic” culture within the force that tolerated misogynistic and homophobic attitudes.