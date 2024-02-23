The NDP says it has reached a deal with the governing Liberals to introduce the first piece of a national pharmacare program that includes coverage for birth control and diabetes medication.

The deal is a critical piece of the supply-and-confidence pact between the two parties and comes ahead of a March 1 deadline to introduce legislation.

As The Globe and Mail first reported last week, the deal includes funding for diabetes medications and contraceptives.

One source said the deal includes funding for a broad range of contraceptives, including prescription birth control, intrauterine devices, the morning-after pill and the abortion pill. On diabetes, the source said the vast majority of drugs will be covered.

Two sources said the legislation, which will be tabled next week, does not create a national pharmacare program. Instead, it takes steps toward such a program by legislating single-payer coverage for the specific diabetes and contraceptive treatments.

The Globe is not identifying the sources because they were not authorized to discuss the sensitive negotiations.

The Liberals and the NDP have been in negotiations for weeks over pharmacare, which is a key aspect of their supply-and-confidence agreement.

The deal, which was struck in March, 2022, saw the New Democrats work with the minority Liberals on key priority issues in exchange for their support in the House of Commons.

Before the end of 2023, the NDP agreed to waive a key deadline contained in the agreement with the Liberals.

NDP health critic Don Davies said at the time that negotiations remained constructive and progress was being made. He said the New Democrats had therefore agreed to extend discussions to produce legislation by March 1.

One of the stipulations of the original agreement was the need for “progress toward a universal national pharmacare program by passing a Canada Pharmacare Act by the end of 2023.”

This fall, the NDP passed a resolution at its policy convention in Hamilton saying the party would withdraw its support for the supply-and-confidence agreement if the government does not commit to “a universal comprehensive and entirely public pharmacare program.”

Following the convention, Mr. Davies said this was a “red line” for the party.

In October, the Parliamentary Budget Officer released a report estimating the cost of a single-payer universal drug plan from 2023-24 to 2027-28. It found that pharmacare would cost federal and provincial governments $11.2-billion in the first year, but the program would result in $1.4-billion in savings on drug costs in 2024-2025, which would increase to $2.2-billion by 2027-2028.

The Liberal government’s fall economic statement did not set aside new funding for pharmacare and the fiscal framework for future years left relatively little room for major new spending.

In 2019, former Ontario health minister Eric Hoskins chaired an advisory council on the implementation of national pharmacare, which found that such a program would cost $15.3-billion a year if fully implemented in 2027.

One of the top recommendations from the advisory council was for Ottawa to work with provincial and territorial governments to establish a universal, single-payer, public system of prescription drug coverage.

“The time for universal, single-payer, public pharmacare has come,” the report said.

“This is our generation’s national project: better access to the medicines we need, improved health outcomes and a fairer and more sustainable prescription medicine system. Let’s complete the unfinished business of universal health care.”

With a report from The Canadian Press