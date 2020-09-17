Broadcaster Marci Ien to seek Liberal nomination in Bill Morneau’s old riding

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Stephen Harper speaks with Marci Ien in downtown Ottawa, on April 15, 2008. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Broadcaster Marci Ien says she is throwing her hat in the ring to win the Liberal nomination in the riding formerly held by Bill Morneau.

Morneau represented Toronto Centre for the Liberals during his time in the House of Commons, which came to an abrupt end in August when he suddenly resigned as finance minister and MP.

In a series of tweets, Ien says she has taken a leave from Bell Media to try to be the Liberal candidate in the riding.

She writes that she has had the privilege of connecting with Canadians as a broadcaster throughout her career, and now hopes to connect in a new way.

Ien adds she is entering a new kind of public life because of the challenges facing the country.

Canadians would best know Ien over her three decades as a broadcaster, including most recently as co-host of The Social, a daytime talk show on CTV.

Ien was also a co-host of the network’s former morning talk show, Canada AM.

She was named a co-host in 2011 to replace Seamus O’Regan, who ran for the Liberals in 2015 and now sits in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet as natural resources minister.

