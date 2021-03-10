Budget delay leaves MPs in the dark as they vote on spending, Parliamentary Budget Officer says

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Budget delay leaves MPs in the dark as they vote on spending, Parliamentary Budget Officer says

Bill Curry
Ottawa
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux said the absence of a federal budget is preventing MPs from having a full financial picture as they review and vote on the spending plans of federal departments.

In an interview, Mr. Giroux said the current situation highlights a long-standing complaint of MPs that there is a disconnect between the high-level plans presented in federal budgets and the specific amounts MPs vote on through a process called the estimates.

“They clearly don’t have a full picture,” said Mr. Giroux. “They are asked to vote on an expenditure plan that’s very partial. So there’s virtually no capacity for them to determine whether it’s sufficient, too much [or] not enough, because they don’t know what the top up will be when the budget gets tabled.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberal government had previously pledged to do a better job of lining up the budget and the estimates, but those efforts have since been shelved. In addition, next week will mark the second anniversary since the last federal budget, as the Liberals skipped the document entirely in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada was the only G7 country that did not produce a budget in 2020.

The two-year gap is the longest stretch without a federal budget in Canadian history. Federal budgets can be released at any time during the year, but they are commonly tabled in February or March.

The government’s confirmation this week that it will not release a budget in March was sharply criticized as “utterly irresponsible” by Conservative finance critic Ed Fast.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office said this week that a budget will be released at some point in the spring.

The estimates documents are voted on throughout the year. The main estimates, which were tabled on Feb. 25, outline the base funding levels for each federal department for the fiscal year that begins April 1. They include $141.9-billion in spending that requires the voted approval of MPs and describe an additional $200.3-billion in reoccurring spending that Parliament has previously approved, for a total of $342.2-billion.

These spending plans are then topped up throughout the year via supplementary estimates, which can be used to include measures that were announced in a budget after the main estimates were released.

The PBO’s report Wednesday notes that the main estimates show federal spending on COVID-19 will drop from $159.5-billion in the current fiscal year, to $22.7-billion in the upcoming fiscal year.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Giroux said pandemic-related spending is likely to be significantly higher than $22.7-billion once measures are announced in the budget, yet MPs are required to work with numbers that are clearly out of step with the government’s actual spending plans.

In the absence of a budget, Ms. Freeland’s November fall economic update stands as the most current official assessment of federal finances. That document said the 2020-21 federal deficit was projected to be $381.6-billion. The document added that the deficit could be closer to $400-billion if the pandemic required further shutdown measures, which ultimately did occur after the update was released.

Wednesday’s PBO report also examined federal spending on public debt, which is projected to be about $21-billion, a figure that is $2.8-billion less than pre-pandemic borrowing costs.

“Despite the record increase in federal debt in 2021-21, PBO expects the federal debt servicing burden to continue to decline due to low interest rates throughout the medium term,” the PBO report states.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies