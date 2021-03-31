Budget watchdog projects $363.4-billion deficit, questions need for $100-billion stimulus

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux has released a pre-budget report that projects a $363.4-billion deficit and challenges the Liberal government’s plan to announce up to $100-billion in stimulus spending in the April 19 federal budget.

Wednesday’s PBO report is the spending watchdog’s most up-to-date forecast of federal finances, providing the public and MPs with an independent assessment before Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland releases the government’s first budget in over two years.

The PBO projects deficits of $363.4-billion in the 2020-21 fiscal year that ends March 31, and a deficit of $121.1-billion the next year.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Freeland’s Nov. 30 Fall Economic Statement said the deficit, before including new stimulus, would be $381.6-billion in 2020-21 and $121.2-billion in 2021-22. The document also said the 2020-21 deficit could be closer to $400-billion if additional spending on support measures would be needed during the final four months of that fiscal year.

A key issue, however, is that the government’s November bottom line did not include a pledge mentioned in the fall economic statement to spend between $70-billion and $100-billion over three years on stimulus measures.

“Given the lack of detail surrounding the magnitude, timing and composition of the $70-to-$100 billion in stimulus that was earmarked in the Fall Economic Statement, we did not incorporate this spending in our updated outlook,” the PBO report states.

“...Almost all of the ground lost in the labour market due to the pandemic will be made up by the end of 2021-22, the first year in which the earmarked stimulus would be implemented. This would again suggest that the size and timing of the $70-to-$100 billion for stimulus may be miscalibrated.”

The government’s November statement said the three-year stimulus plan would be aimed at bringing the Canadian economy back to full capacity and to stop COVID-19 from doing long-term economic damage.

“Key to this stimulus plan will be smart, time-limited investments that can act fast and make a long-run contribution to our future shared prosperity, quality of life, competitiveness and our green transformation,” the government said in November.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.