Budget watchdog says Ottawa can spend more, but wiggle room has shrunk due to COVID-19 pandemic

Open this photo in gallery Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux is seen on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on March 10, 2020. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The parliamentary budget officer says the federal government has the wiggle room to add billions more in permanent spending before its finances become unsustainable.

Based on the budget officer’s calculations, the government could increase spending, reduce taxes, or a combination of the two to the tune of $19-billion and still reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio over time to pre-pandemic levels.

That’s down from the $41-billion the budget officer calculated in February before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Yves Giroux’s report says the same can’t be said of some provinces, the territories, local or Indigenous governments, whose current spending levels would see debt growing continuously as a share of the economy.

He estimates permanent tax increases or spending cuts totalling about $12-billion and growing in line with gross domestic product over time would be needed to stabilize the finances of those governments.

Only three provinces have finances that are considered sustainable in Giroux’s view: Quebec, Nova Scotia and Ontario, each of which have varying levels of room to bump up permanent spending.

Countries around the world are working on a coronavirus vaccine, including right here in Canada. Globe and Mail science reporter Ivan Semeniuk discussed the timeline and challenges in developing COVID-19 vaccines during a facebook live. The Globe and Mail

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.