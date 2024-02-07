Open this photo in gallery: Cameron Jay Ortis arrives to the Ottawa Courthouse on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Presiding judge Justice Robert Maranger said Wednesday that Mr. Ortis will spend seven years in prison.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Former RCMP intelligence director Cameron Ortis, who was found guilty of breaching the country’s secrets law, has been sentenced to 14 years with a pretrial custody credit of seven years.

Presiding judge Justice Robert Maranger said Wednesday that Mr. Ortis will therefore spend seven years in prison.

Justice Maranger said that Mr. Ortis’ case is without precedent, adding it is the first time in the history of the Security of Information Act that resulted in conviction after the completion of a trial.

He also said the journey to a verdict was a long and complex one, including what evidence could be presented at trial for reasons of national security.

In November, a jury found Mr. Ortis, 51, guilty of four counts of violating the act. He was also found guilty of breach of trust and unauthorized use of a computer.

At his trial, Mr. Ortis maintained his innocence and testified in his own defence.

The Crown sought two consecutive sentences of 14 years, which would mean a 28-year prison term.

In her submissions at the sentencing hearing in January, Crown prosecutor Judy Kliewer said that Mr. Ortis betrayed Canada and its partners in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, and jeopardized the safety of Canadians. The Five Eyes consists of Canada, the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

Ms. Kliewer said at the time that if the court found the Crown’s proposed 28 years to be too long, it would be appropriate to set Mr. Ortis’s sentence at 22 to 25 years.

During his criminal trial, Mr. Ortis was out on bail, with strict conditions, including that he wear an ankle bracelet that tracked his location. Since the jury’s verdict, he has been in custody at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

Mr. Ortis could be seen entering an Ottawa courtroom wearing handcuffs around his ankles. He listened to Justice Maranger while sitting in a prisoner’s box and declined an opportunity to make remarks on Wednesday.