 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Can Biden restore U.S. leadership in the world with a divided nation?

Campbell Clark
Campbell Clark
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theatre, in Wilmington, Del., on Jan. 15, 2021.

Matt Slocum/The Associated Press

Canada’s ambassador to the United States, Kirsten Hillman, summed up part of the Western world’s feelings about this week’s inauguration of Joe Biden as U.S. president in the language of diplomats. The new administration will be more predictable, she said in a television interview this weekend, and there will be more “policy alignment” with Canada.

In other words: Phew. The world can expect less chaos. Diplomats such as Ms. Hillman no longer have to wonder if the next tweet will shake their country’s economy, or its sense of security.

Yet there is another more insecure feeling in Ottawa and many other capitals, which comes from an unanswered question: Can Joe Biden restore U.S. global leadership?

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Biden has signalled that he sees working with allies and rebuilding global trust as key priorities. As a symbol, he plans to issue orders to rejoin some of the international arrangements that Mr. Trump left, such as the Paris climate accord, immediately after his inauguration on Wednesday. He has talked about working with allies to confront China.

But a look at the fenced-off streets of a heavily guarded Washington on Inauguration Day might raise doubts about the new president’s ability to muster his divided country to any kind of global leadership.

Outside the United States, four years of Donald Trump created a thirst for American leadership that many countries probably never expected to feel. Mr. Trump threatened South Korea that he’d withdraw a missile-defence system that defends the country against North Korean attacks. He threatened Canada he’d destroy its economy if it didn’t renegotiate NAFTA.

Mr. Trump mistrusted any partnership for dealing with any other country, or any issue. He didn’t care for alliances or rules-based international systems. Yet most of his allies, like Canada, count on them, and counted on the U.S. to make them work.

So as Mr. Biden takes office, building up trust with allies isn’t just about holding hands or philosophical notions. It will affect how countries like Canada deal with real issues, such as coping with a rising China.

Justin Trudeau’s government, for example, is waffling over trying to put together some kind of new China policy, ostensibly a tougher, realpolitik approach to a country that uses trade levers as rewards and punishment, and has imprisoned Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor as retaliation for arresting a Huawei executive on U.S. charges.

A lot of other countries – European Union members, Australia, South Korea, Japan – have similar concerns, so they are watching for a change in Canadian China policy. And Canada, like a lot of those countries, is waiting to see what Mr. Biden does.

Story continues below advertisement

The president-elect’s team has talked about working with democratic allies to ensure China follows global rules. But some of those allies have to harbour doubts about whether the U.S. is now an inconstant ally. Or whether the new president, leading a divided domestic polity through pandemic and recession, can expend political capital on global leadership.

China is an example. There is now a bipartisan consensus in Washington that China is a strategic rival. But there’s no coherent consensus on how to deal with China on trade, let alone any mechanism that would make U.S. allies think there is a system they would be protected from China exerting economic power.

What will Mr. Biden do? Donald Trump gummed up the World Trade Organization’s appeals because he thought they were unfair, and struck up a bilateral negotiation with China, imposing tariffs and demanding Beijing address trade balance.

Mr. Biden hasn’t been clear about what he’d do about trade with China, or how he might involve allies in dealing with China on trade. But it’s hard to imagine he will spend the political capital of his first year in office on revamping global trade rules, which raises dangerous domestic disputes.

The prospects for the revival of U.S. global leadership under Mr. Biden depend on whether it is possible to lead the divided United States anywhere.

Mr. Trump dominated U.S. politics for four years with assertions that foreigners were taking Americans for suckers, and that every alliance was just part of the swindle. Mr. Biden is a rare president coming into office who actually has to make the case that the United States should aspire to global leadership – at a time when so many of his allies wish he would.

Story continues below advertisement

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies