Canada adds two far-right groups to its list of terrorist organizations

The federal government has added two far-right groups to its list of terrorist entities, signalling the growing risk of violence posed by neo-Nazi and other extremist organizations in Canada.

The two groups, Blood & Honour and Combat 18, have a presence in Canada, according to the Department of Public Safety.

According to the listing, Blood & Honour, founded in the United Kingdom in 1987, is an “international neo-Nazi network whose ideology is derived from the National Socialist doctrine of Nazi Germany.” The listing describes Combat 18 as the “armed branch” of Blood & Honour and says the group has “carried out violent actions, including murders and bombings.”

Story continues below advertisement

Members of Blood & Honour participated in the 1998 murder of two homeless men in Florida and the firebombing of a building occupied by Romani families in the Czech Republic in 2012, the federal government said.

Following this listing, it is now an offence to “knowingly participate in or contribute to, directly or indirectly, any activity” of either Blood & Honour or Combat 18.

Three Iran-backed Shia groups – Al-Ashtar Brigades, Fatemiyoun Division and Haraka al-Sabireen – have also been added to the list.

The new listings demonstrate the evolution of the threat of terrorism in Canada.

“The principal terrorist threat to Canada continues to stem from individuals or groups who are inspired by violent ideologies and terrorist groups, such as Daesh or al-Qaida (AQ). Canada also remains concerned about threats posed by those who harbour right-wing extremist views,” says the 2018 Public Report on the Terrorism Threat to Canada.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale announced the listings Wednesday along with new measures for dealing with extremist groups in Canada, including a $1-million fund to help internet companies detect the presence of terrorist content online and remove the material quickly from their servers.

In addition, the federal government will work with Facebook, Google, Twitter and Microsoft to hold a youth summit on countering violent extremism online. The date for the event has yet to be determined.