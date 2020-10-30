Canada aims to accept far more immigrants in next three years

The federal government is greatly increasing immigration targets for the next three years, and will offer a path to citizenship for temporary foreign workers, asylum seekers and international students currently in Canada, to make up for a critical shortfall in immigration resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canada will welcome 401,000 permanent residents in 2021, compared to a previous target of 351,000; 411,000 in 2022, up from a previous target of 361,000; and 421,000 in 2023. The new plan assumes that international travel will return to normal next year.
Because of closed borders, shuttered visa offices, quarantine restrictions and few available international flights, Canada is expected to take in only a fraction of the 341,000 permanent residents that this country was expected to welcome this year.
To partially compensate for the shortfall, the government will move towards granting permanent resident status for some temporary foreign workers currently in Canada. Normally, those workers would be required to return to their home country when their visa expires.
Similarly, international students at Canadian colleges and universities may be eligible to apply for permanent resident status.
And asylum claimants, including those who have crossed the Canada-U.S. border irregularly, who have found work and established ties to their communities, may be eligible to apply.
“We have a unique opportunity to take a look at the talent and the experience which is already within our borders – which includes workers, students, asylum seekers – who are already contributing in some very exceptional ways and in some of the most essential parts of the economy," Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said in an interview.
The goal of the new plan will be to “recognize those exceptional contributions and to incentivize them to stay by broadening the opportunities for permanent residency,” he said.
The minister did not say when the details of the changes to permanent residency would be announced.
The new immigration targets are very aggressive, even for a country with one of the world’s most open immigration policies. Liberal politicians have long talked of setting an intake equivalent to 1 per cent of Canada’s population, which is currently 38 million, according to Statistics Canada. That goal, however, has never been met in modern times.
Mr. Mendicino’s plan sets a target higher than 1 per cent, at least for the next three years.
Most permanent resident certificates are issued to economic-class immigrants, to fill job vacancies in every sector from the skilled trades to health care and long-term care to the tech sector. Sixty per cent of admissions are to come from the economic class, according to the plan.
Others come to reunite with family members, or as refugees.
The government has already offered permanent resident status to asylum seekers who were working in the stressed health care and long-term care sectors.
This country places a particular emphasis on welcoming international students to Canadian colleges and universities, who are then granted work permits and given priority if they apply for permanent resident status. These and other permanent residents are needed to fill labour shortages and to pay the taxes needed to sustain health care and other services for Canada’s aging society.
But the pandemic forced Canada to close its borders to all non-essential travellers. Overseas visa offices closed, and even those who had obtained permanent resident certificates found it difficult to find a flight. If they did make it to Canada, they were then required to immediately enter a 14-day quarantine.
As a result, the number of new permanent resident certificates issued each month has slowed to a trickle. The new measures are intended to at least partially increase those numbers by offering a path to citizenship for those in Canada who might otherwise not be qualified.
“We’ve got an opportunity now to reimagine these temporary pathways, and transition them into broader pathways and faster pathways to becoming Canadians,” said Mr. Mendicino. “Because when we add more Canadians, we become a stronger country.”