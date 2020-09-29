Canada and Britain impose sanctions on Lukashenko, other senior Belarusian officials

Open this photo in gallery Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is seen in Minsk, on Sept. 22, 2020. Maxim Guchek/The Associated Press

Canada and the United Kingdom are imposing sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and other government officials after the country’s disputed presidential election and violent crackdowns on protesters.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Tuesday that Canada and the U.K. are acting together to ensure the sanctions have a greater impact and to demonstrate unity in their condemnation of the situation.

“Canada will not stand by silently as the government of Belarus continues to commit systematic human rights violations and shows no indication of being genuinely committed to finding a negotiated solution with opposition groups,” Mr. Champagne said in a statement.

Global Affairs Canada said the sanctions are being imposed under the Special Economic Measures Act. The department said that since the fraudulent presidential election in August, the government of Belarus has conducted a “systematic campaign of repression and state-sponsored violence against public protests and the activities of opposition groups.”

“Canada stands in solidarity with the people of Belarus as they struggle to restore human rights and achieve democracy in their country,” Mr. Champagne said.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Reuters that Mr. Lukashenko should pay a cost for rigging the election and for his human-rights violations. Mr. Raab also mentioned Mr. Lukashenko’s ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, although none of the measures Britain announced Tuesday targets Russia.

“First and foremost there must be a cost, there must be a price with the kind of human-rights abuses that we’ve seen and the fraudulent approach to that election,” he said in an interview during a visit to Seoul.

“We can’t just have a situation where the likes of Alexander Lukashenko, and frankly Vladimir Putin, think that the human-rights abuses and the rigging of that election can just pass without them being held to account.”

Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have taken to the streets in protest since the Aug. 9 election, which they believe was won by opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. Mr. Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, has refused to leave office. Official results, widely believed to have been doctored, show he won 80 per cent of the vote, versus 10 per cent for Ms. Tikhanovskaya.

She said in an interview with The Globe and Mail this month that she had asked Canada to help mediate the crisis in Belarus.

