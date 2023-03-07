Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen chat during a visit with members of the Canadian Armed Forces at CFB Kingston in Kingston, Ont., Tuesday, March 7, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/CP

Canada and the European Union announced a suite of new measures Tuesday to strengthen economic and energy ties and align their support for Ukraine in an effort to cement their relationship as Russia’s invasion continues.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is on her first official visit to Canada, held a joint press conference at the Canadian Forces Base Kingston. Mr. Trudeau said they were there to thank men and women who trained Ukrainian security forces, and those who deployed to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees, and to Latvia in support of NATO.

Mr. Trudeau announced the federal government would extend its engineering training mission in Ukraine to at least the fall and deploy Canadian Forces medical trainers to help Ukrainian forces with combat medical skills. He said Ottawa is investing $3-million for demining efforts in Ukraine and is working with the European Union to deliver energy equipment to Ukraine for its power grid.

At the same time the two leaders announced a series of economic initiatives focused on the transition to a net-zero economy. Ms. von der Leyen said the European Union hopes to rely on Canada as a stable source of zero-emission hydrogen and to that end the countries announced plans for an E.U.-Canada hydrogen supply chain. She also stressed the need for Europe to diversify its sources of critical minerals away from China and pinned her hopes on Canada as a new source of the materials critical for the energy transition.

Kyiv to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break long Russian siege

Experts say the sweeping announcements, which among other areas target academia and social issues, like gender equality show the two leaders working to bolster their ties and expand the links between the two allies as other countries like Russia and China show they are not reliable partners.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen greet Canadian Forces personnel during an event, in Kingston, Ont., Tuesday, March 7, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/CP

Roland Paris, director of the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Ottawa, said Ms. von der Leyen’s visit is about maintaining a strong relationship.

“And it’s important at a time like this for Canada and the EU to reaffirm their shared commitment to Ukraine, but also to a range of other issues, including energy security, climate change, and others.”

Mr. Trudeau said there’s “so much” Canada and Europe have in common, such as a commitment to Ukrainians, defending democracy and international law, and protecting human rights.

“Whether it’s ways that Canada is leading, or ways the EU is leading, or ways in which we’re leading together, this partnership means good jobs for our workers and resources that the world needs. So today, we’re strengthening this partnership even further,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Indeed, Ms. von der Leyen said, “Canada is one of the European Union’s most trusted partners.”

“We share the same vision of the world, the same democratic values, we believe in the power of cooperation, solidarity and multilateralism.”

She said that Canada and the EU are not only partners but close friends, and that relationship has guided their work in the last year, coordinating support, she said, for Ukraine.

Ms. von der Leyen praised Canadian forces for deploying to Poland in support of Ukraine, and for the hospitality Canadians offered Ukrainian refugees. Canada and the EU have also been aligned, she said, on successive packages of sanctions against Russia, together with its G7 partners.

“We will keep supporting Ukraine in these dark times until Ukraine prevails. We’re both stepping up our support to Ukraine, including our military support because Ukrainians have all the necessary grit and spirit. But what they need is weapons.”

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tour the lithium-ion battery recycling firm Li-Cycle, in Kingston, Ontario, Canada March 7, 2023.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters

Beyond their joint-response to the war in Ukraine, Ms. von der Leyen said the two governments are focused on expanding their work on critical minerals. She said China produces 98 per cent of Europe’s supply of rare earth minerals and Europe needs to “de-risk” this dependency and instead turn to trusted partners, first and foremost, Canada, which Ms. von der Leyen said shares similar values with Europe on labour and human rights.

Critical minerals are the “life blood” of the new economy, Ms. von der Leyen said and noted that all of the minerals needed to produce lithium ion batteries can be sourced in Canada. She said there is a “pipeline” of mining and processing projects and the two governments will work to match European companies with those in Canada.

Ms. von der Leyen said Canada and the EU plan to take their 2021 partnership on critical raw materials to the “next level.” However, the high-level announcements Tuesday were scant on details.

Canada has a wealth of critical raw materials but has been criticized for slow and cumbersome regulatory processes required to scale up production. The risks of not moving faster were highlighted by the head of the International Energy Agency last month in Ottawa who called on Canada to play a global leadership role to defend against energy security crises triggered by countries that use fossil fuels and minerals as a weapon.

She also said they want to create a green alliance between the European Union and Canada, with the goal of creating jobs, promoting growth and boosting energy and climate cooperation.