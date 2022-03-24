International Trade Minister Mary Ng rises during Question Period, Nov. 29, 2021 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Canada and the United Kingdom are beginning negotiations on a free-trade agreement as the British government seeks preferential access to foreign markets following its exit from the European Union.

In late 2020, the two countries struck a temporary trade deal to protect the flow of $27 billion-worth of goods and services between them after Brexit took place at the end of January 2020. This interim Trade Continuity Agreement provided stability for Canadian businesses by carrying forward the benefits of the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

International Trade Minister Mary Ng and her counterpart, U.K. Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan, announced in Ottawa Thursday the first round of negotiations on a permanent trade deal would begin March 28, 2022.

In 2020, Canadian merchandise exports to the United Kingdom were valued at $19.9 billion. Top Canadian exports included precious stones and metals, mineral fuels and oils, machinery, mineral ores, and aircraft and parts.

Meanwhile, Canada imported $7.8 billion in goods from the United Kingdom in 2020. Top imports included machinery, precious stones and metals, motor vehicles and parts, pharmaceutical products, and aircraft and parts.

The United Kingdom is Canada’s second largest services trading partner, after the United States.

In 2020, bilateral trade in services between Canada and the United Kingdom amounted to nearly $12.9 billion ($5.8 billion exports and $7.0 billion imports). The United Kingdom is also a key source of foreign direct investment (FDI) and of science and technology partnerships. In 2020, FDI stock from the United Kingdom was valued at $69.6 billion and Canadian direct investment in the United Kingdom was valued at $116.8 billion.

-With files from Reuters

