Canada and the U.S. to co-operate on securing critical minerals for the green economy

Canada and the United States need to take advantage of the rising global demand for clean energy by harnessing their rare-earth minerals that are critical to electric cars, solar panels and wind turbines, says a senior U.S. official.
Francis Fannon, assistant secretary of state for energy resources, told The Globe and Mail Monday that the two countries are working together to secure a stable supply of critical minerals for North America’s manufacturing and high-tech industries that will drive the green economy.
“The world is going to need more minerals because the call for cleaner forms of energy is significant and it is of a scale of the likes that the world has never seen before,” he said. “The public demand for clean forms of energy is skyrocketing."
The U.S. government has become increasingly worried about China, which produces 70 per cent of the world’s rare-earth minerals and is busy buying up critical mines in Africa, Indonesia and the Philippines.
The U.S. fears China could hold Western economies hostage by denying critical minerals as it did to Japan in 2010 while the two countries were sparring over disputed islands. At the height of the U.S.-China trade war, Beijing last year threatened to restrict the export of some rare-earth minerals.
"Diversity of critical minerals is the backbone of security,” Mr. Fannon said. "We share a recognition of the importance of the resilience of supply chains both domestically and the world.”
Canada and the U.S. signed a memo of understanding late last year to reduce their reliance on China for rare-earth minerals that are critical to clean energy as well to high-tech and military products, such as smartphones, computer chips and laser weapons.
The U.S. has now begun stockpiling rare-earth minerals at U.S. military facilities, identifying critical mineral projects and developing technologies to drive down costs to remain competitive with China, which often uses cheap labour and does not have to meet the same environmental standards as Western competitors.
Canada is also part of a U.S. initiative, called the Energy Resources Governance Initiative, to help Third World countries adopt best mining practices.
Mr. Fannon said Canada and the U.S. will share online tips with other countries on how to develop mines responsibly that will attract Western investors.
The Canadian government has also reached out to mining industries in this country for ideas on how to develop critical minerals for the green economy.
The U.S. “critical mineral” list drawn up in 2018 includes six minerals for which Canada was the United States’ top supplier, including aluminum (aircraft, power transmission lines, alloys), cesium and rubidium, which often occur together (medical applications, global-positioning satellites and night-vision devices), indium (flat-panel displays, special alloys), potash (key fertilizer), tellurium (infrared devices and solar cells) and uranium (nuclear and medical applications).
In recent years, Chinese firms have also purchased stakes in Canadian companies that extract cesium, uranium, chromite – the main source of chromium, a key ingredient in stainless steel – as well as lithium.
On Friday, the House of Commons finance committee called for a national rare-earth strategy.
“With global energy demand expected to increase, along with an increased focus on GHG [greenhouse gas] emissions reduction, Canada is uniquely positioned as the global hydrocarbon supplier of choice,” the committee said.
It noted that the mineral industry employs more than 600,000 workers and contributes $100-billion annually to Canada’s GDP.