Canada announces $200,000 donation to Duke of Edinburgh’s award ahead of funeral

Open this photo in gallery A moment of silence is observed, prior to the start of a swimming competition, in memory of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will donate $200,000 to the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award as a tribute to the late Prince Philip.

The announcement comes on the day of the Duke’s funeral at Windsor Castle.

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II for more than three quarters of a century – the longest serving royal consort in British history – died April 9 at the age of 99.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau says Philip was a devoted public servant whose contributions changed countless lives around the world, especially those of young people.

He says the donation to the Canadian branch of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award pays tribute to Prince Philip and honours his commitment to the success of future generations.

Many Canadians joined royal watchers around the world Saturday in saying their final goodbyes, albeit virtually.

Due to pandemic protocols, Canadians intending to pay their last respects were limited to gathering in only small groups to watch the proceedings either on television or online.

Robert Finch, chairman of the Monarchist League of Canada, says that may indeed be fitting, as the Duke of Edinburgh was a man who believed technology could bring people together.

Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Queen Elizabeth II.

Coronavirus restrictions mean that instead of the 800 mourners included in the longstanding plans for his funeral, there will be only 30 inside St. George’s Chapel, including the widowed queen, her four children and eight grandchildren.