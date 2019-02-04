Canada announces $53-million in aid for Venezuela and refugees

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $53-million in new Canadian funding to support the needs of Venezuelans, including the three million refugees who have been forced to flee the humanitarian crisis in the country.
The Prime Minister made the announcement Monday morning in Ottawa at a meeting of the Lima Group, a regional bloc tasked with finding a peaceful resolution to the Venezuelan crisis. Mr. Trudeau said the bulk of the funding will go to “trusted” organizations on the ground in Venezuela and neighbouring countries to help support them as they handle the influx of refugees.
“We know that the people of Venezuela are facing tremendous hardship and they need our help, as do the countries who have taken in those fleeing violence,” Mr. Trudeau said.
Last week, Canada joined the United States and other Lima Group partners in recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido, who recently swore himself as the interim president of Venezuela. Mr. Guaido is in a leadership showdown with socialist President Nicolas Maduro, whose regime has been accused of crimes against humanity, including ordering the military to commit extrajudicial killings and use excessive force against protesters.
“I spoke to Juan Guaido yesterday and was pleased to convey Canada’s support personally,” Mr. Trudeau told the Lima Group gathering.
Mr. Trudeau also took the opportunity to recognize Mr. Guaido’s representative to Canada, Orlando Viera-Blanco.
