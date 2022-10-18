Canada’s top soldier warned MPs that this country’s “tenuous hold” on its Arctic territories will come under increasing challenge in the decades ahead as China and Russia expand their presence in the region.

General Wayne Eyre, the Chief of the Defence Staff, also raised the possibility during testimony to the Commons defence committee that a weakened Russia, isolated because of its war on Ukraine, could become a “vassal state” of China as it increasingly relies on Beijing. He warned that if Russia and China were to co-operate in the Arctic it would “pose significant threats to Canada’s ability to protect its sovereignty.”

He made a pitch for additional defence spending tied to the Arctic, saying Canada needs better underwater presence to track foreign activity entering the region as well as an increased capacity to move troops up there if necessary.

“Our hold on our Arctic would be much more secure with greater subsurface domain awareness at sea and with greater capacity to deploy forces from the south strategically and efficiently on land,” Gen. Eyre said.

Gen. Eyre emphasized he saw no present threat to the Arctic but cautioned this could change down the road and said Canada needs to make investments early enough to be ready for this.

“In the decades to come, that tenuous hold we have on our sovereignty at the extremities of this nation is going to come under increasing challenge,” he said.

And, he warned, this country’s Arctic sovereignty “were menaced,” he told MPs, “Our presence in this region is limited.”

More to come.