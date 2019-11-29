Canada asked to help fund Mexican labour reforms in USMCA trade talks

Canada is being asked to contribute funding to Mexican labour reforms as part of a renegotiated free-trade deal, according to a source familiar with negotiations.

Mexico’s chief negotiator for the free-trade deal visited Ottawa Friday as the U.S., Mexico and Canada close in on a deal to add a side agreement to the revised continental trade pact.

The additional negotiations have arisen out of talks in the U.S. between the Trump administration and Democrats in Congress. The Democrats won control of the House of Representatives in 2018 and their caucus, which has long been concerned about job losses to Mexico, is now crucial to passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Jesus Seade, the Undersecretary for North America for the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters that these additional talks are “very close to the end” but the most difficult issues remain on the table.

A source familiar with the discussions said four topics dominating these USMCA passage negotiations including stricter labour standards in Mexico, a stronger dispute settlement mechanism, measures to change patent protections that could rein in drug prices and environmental protection. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the source because they were not authorized to speak publicly on negotiations.

Mexico has already bristled at the idea of foreign monitoring of its labour practices. Mr. Seade, however, said Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants to fix his country’s labour system and Canada will be part of the solution.

“We welcome that there has to be something that is done in a balanced, way, in a good way, and with Canada present,” Mr. Seade said.

The same source familiar with negotiations said it appears the U.S. will contribute money to help the Mexicans with labour reforms. And they said there is a request for Canada to contribute as well and while this has not been resolved, if it proceeds it would likely be a smaller amount than the Americans are contributing.

Mr. Seade met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland Friday.

Mr. Trudeau welcomed the Mexican negotiator at his West Block office, saying it was a pleasure to talk with Mr. Seade about the “tremendous work” on getting USMCA “over the finish line” this year.

"We know there’s still a little more work to do, but that’s things that you will be working on today with our team. Canada is extremely supportive of Mexico’s steps towards labour reforms and we’re supportive of the work you’re doing,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Seade praised the work of Ms. Freeland in the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement.

“It really has been a long journey, very complicated journey. We both have a very economically attractive powerhouse as our common neighbour, at the same time it’s never an easy one so one has to work with them,” he said.

"Many of the issues raised by the Democrats are very valid and what is coming out of it will be very good. I don't want to speculate now — we still have to cross the finish line — but good things. In terms of the target of [issues] they have raised. “

He said the deal is also expected to include a key provision that would end "panel blocking," a tactic in which one country stops the resolution of trade disputes by refusing to appoint members to the tribunals. The move would be a victory for Canada and Mexico, which have repeatedly complained about American panel blocking and unsuccessfully pushed for a stronger dispute resolution mechanism in USMCA negotiations last year.

Among other things, Mexico is setting up a new system to settle labour disputes and handle union certifications.

U.S. President Donald Trump has this month been ramping up his attacks on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whom he accuses of taking too long to pass the deal. Replacing NAFTA was one of Mr. Trump’s key campaign promises in 2016 and he is eager to have USMCA ratified before his re-election campaign next year.

Mexico had already ratified USMCA and Mr. Trudeau has vowed to do the same once the U.S. has approved the deal. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Ms. Freeland, Mr. Seade and Richard Neal, the Democratic chair of the House committee that oversees trade, have been in talks for months.