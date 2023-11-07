Open this photo in gallery: A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) patch is seen on an officer in Calgary, Alta., Aug. 1, 2019.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Canada Border Services Agency is suspending all agency contracts with three IT staffing firms that are the subject of contracting misconduct complaints.

Agency president Erin O’Gorman announced the decision in a letter to the Government Operations Committee, which is currently studying allegations of misconduct related to the three companies and their contract work with the CBSA.

The committee approved an expanded study after the allegations were first reported by The Globe and Mail on Oct. 4.

Ms. O’Gorman said the decision is being made with the support of Public Services and Procurement Canada, which shares contracting responsibility with the agency.

“On the basis of information available to date, on November 3, 2023, I asked PSPC, and they agreed, to temporarily suspend all CBSA contracts with GCStrategies, CORADIX Technology Consulting Ltd., and DALIAN Enterprises Inc.,” the letter states.

“I have taken this measure pursuant to the applicable contractual terms, which allow the Contracting Authority at PSPC to stop work under contracts for a period of up to 180 days. Although these allegations and investigations are not about ArriveCAN, I recognize the ongoing audits and investigations may yield findings relevant to that procurement. I trust you will find this information of assistance in the committee’s ongoing work,” Ms. O’Gorman wrote.

The CBSA shared the letter with The Globe and Mail just minutes before a Tuesday afternoon meeting of the Government Operations Committee, where MPs are probing the direct connections between private IT consultants and the public servants who sign off on millions of dollars in federal contracting.

The MPs have expanded their study into how the cost of the ArriveCan app ballooned to over $54-million in order to include a review of contracting misconduct allegations brought forward by a Montreal software company called Botler.

Botler did not work on ArriveCan, but the company’s allegations involve some of the same contractors and public servants who were involved in ArriveCan. The RCMP has said it is investigating Botler’s allegations, but not ArriveCan.

The Government Operations Committee is scheduled to hear Tuesday from two public servants – Cameron MacDonald and Antonio Utano – who had contracting responsibilities at the Canada Border Services Agency related to both ArriveCan and the Botler project.

Mr. MacDonald was later promoted to assistant deputy minister at Health Canada, while Mr. Utano left the CBSA to work as a director general at the Canada Revenue Agency.

After performing work for the CBSA in 2020 and 2021, Botler raised concerns with the agency about the contracting arrangement in 2021 and then submitted a more detailed complaint to CBSA President Erin O’Gorman and other top officials in a November 2022 memo that raised serious concerns about the way they were hired by the agency.