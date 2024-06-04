Foreign platforms including Netflix, Spotify must contribute about $200-million a year for Canadian content

Open this photo in gallery: The Spotify app is shown on an iPad.Patrick Semansky/The Canadian Press

Foreign streaming platforms including Netflix and Spotify will together have to pay about $200-million a year to support Canadian music, screen, local radio and television under the online streaming act, as fears were raised that some of the costs could be passed on to consumers.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), an independent regulator which is implementing the act, announced Tuesday that online streaming services such as Amazon Prime will have to contribute 5 per cent of their annual Canadian revenues to support broadcasting in Canada.

The funding will support the creation of Canadian film, TV, music and local news, and will be also directed toward the creation of Indigenous content, French language film, TV and music and productions by black film makers and other Canadians from diverse backgrounds.

A slice of the cash will go to the Canadian Starmaker Fund that helps support the careers of emerging Canadian recording artists who are signed with a major Canadian label or have already sold records.

The online streaming act passed last year after almost 18 months of heated parliamentary debate, making platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus do more to promote Canadian film and television.

Foreign streaming platforms including YouTube and Spotify will now have a duty, alongside traditional broadcasters, to actively promote Canadian TV, film and music and contribute financially to their production.

“Today’s decision will help ensure that online streaming services make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content,” said Vicky Eatrides, chairperson and chief executive officer of the CRTC.

Foreign streaming platforms that are not affiliated with a Canadian broadcaster and make at least $25-million or more of Canadian broadcasting revenue a year will have to pay out. But some platforms, including music streaming platform Spotify, have criticized using annual revenues as a basis to calculate contributions.

Graham Davies, president and CEO of the Digital Media Association which represents Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify, said the music streaming platforms were “deeply concerned with today’s decision to impose a discriminatory tax on music streaming services that are already making significant contributions to Canadian artists and culture.”

“Streaming is the main source of revenue and engine of growth for music in Canada, benefiting the industry, creators, fans and consumers. And this is effectively a protectionist subsidy for radio,” he said in a written statement. “As Canada’s affordability crisis remains a significant challenge, the government needs to avoid adding to this burden. This is especially true for younger Canadians who are the predominant users of audio streaming services.”

Speaking to reporters in Parliament, Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge argued streaming platforms would ultimately benefit from the extra investment in the creation of Canadian content “because this is money that will go back into Canadian creation – whether it’s music, whether it’s a television series or movies that will most likely go back on their platform.”

“So it’s actually good not only for the cultural sector here in Canada but it’s also good for the online business, because this is money that will go back into Canadian content, whether it’s music, whether it’s a television series or movies that will most likely go back on their platform,” she said.

Michael Geist, the University of Ottawa’s Canada Research Chair in Internet Law, said in a statement Tuesday that the announcement was “a perfect illustration of a sector that is too often focused on regulatory payments rather than market-based success.” He said the funding formula does not take into account how much foreign streaming services are already investing in Canadian film or TV productions or music.

The extra payments could be passed onto consumers through higher prices, he warned.

“Bill C-11 was about ‘making web giants pay’ and that is what the CRTC is determined to do even if consumers will ultimately get the bill,” he said.

Washington has expressed concerns about Bill C-11′s trade implications, with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai raising it during talks with Canada’s International Trade Minister Mary Ng during its passage through Parliament. Last month, 19 members of U.S. Congress wrote to Ms. Tai asking her to take up the matter with Canada again. Eight Democrats and 11 Republicans said in the letter that they fear the implementation of the act “will result in trade barriers” for the U.S. music streaming industry.

But Friends of Canadian Media’s executive director Marla Boltman said “for more than a decade, foreign online steamers have contributed nothing to the systems and structures that support Canadian news and storytelling. Today’s CRTC decision marks the end of their free ride.”

Two per cent of the estimated $200-million that big foreign platforms will collectively have to pay to support Canadian content will support Canadian film and TV productions through the Canada Media Fund, or by directly funding the creation of film and TV programs.

Another 0.5 per cent will go to the Black Screen Office Fund, the Canadian Independent Screen Fund for BPOC (Black People and People of Colour) creators or the Broadcasting Accessibility Fund. The Indigenous Screen Office of Canada, an independent funding organization designed to support the telling of Indigenous-led stories across film, television and digital media, will receive 0.5 per cent of the money.

The Indigenous Music Office, a new fund to support Indigenous music, will receive 0.15 per cent of the funding by December to help it to set up.

The platforms may have to make additional contributions in addition to this “base funding” as the regulatory timetable progresses into next year.

Of the annual funds, 1.5 per cent will support local Canadian broadcast news through the Independent Local News Fund, with 0.5 per cent to the Community Radio Fund of Canada.

The extra support for local broadcast news was welcomed by Paul Deegan, president of News Media Canada, which represents news publishing titles including The Globe and Mail.

“Local news is the connective tissue of communities across Canada. It’s important that significant monies from online behemoths will be directed to Canadian independent local commercial and community news organizations, rather than federal coffers,” he said.