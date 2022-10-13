A motorist fuels up a vehicle at a Shell gas station after the price of a litre of regular gasoline reached a new high of $2.40, in Vancouver, on Saturday, October 1, 2022.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux says in a new report that this year’s federal budget deficit is on pace to come in at $25.8-billion, which would be a significant improvement over the $52.8-billion estimate in the Liberal government’s April budget.

The independent officer of Parliament released an economic and fiscal outlook Thursday. The report updates projections for federal spending and revenue in light of the latest economic data and federal spending announcements, including the Liberals’ recently announced $4.6-billion affordability plan aimed at assisting low-income Canadians with higher costs of living.

While higher inflation and a relatively strong economy have boosted federal tax revenues above previous projections, higher interest rates are also forcing Ottawa to spend more to service the higher debt load that built up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the projected decline in the budgetary deficit, public debt charges are projected to more than double from their 2020-21 level (of $20.4-billion), reaching $47.6-billion in 2027-28 due to higher interest rates and the additional accumulation of debt,” the report states.

