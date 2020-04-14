Canada can’t visit detainees Kovrig, Spavor due to China’s COVID-19 jail rules

Canada has been unable to meet for nearly three months with two Canadians imprisoned in China because jails there are closed to visitors as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diplomat-on-leave Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor have been detained by China since December 2018 in what is widely seen as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Meng Wanzhou, an executive of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., in order to comply with a U.S. extradition order. Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor have been incarcerated for more than 16 months now, held in facilities with the lights on 24 hours a day.

“The most recent consular visits to Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor took place in January 2020. Detention centres in China are currently closed to outside visitors due to concerns related to COVID-19,” Anabel Lindblad, a spokeswoman for the department of Global Affairs, said in a statement.

She said the government is trying to find a way to gain access to the men.

“Canadian officials are looking at options to ensure regular consular access to Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor, and to other Canadians detained in China, in accordance with the safety protocols of the relevant Chinese authorities.”

Documents released by the Canadian government last week show Ottawa has been trying, unsuccessfully, to convince the Chinese government to let them visit the men despite the virus outbreak.

A briefing note for Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne dated February 11 in preparation for a conversation with Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi says one of the top objectives is to “secure Minister Wang’s commitment to provide continued consular access to Canadians in China in light of the coronavirus outbreak.”

Another briefing note for a scheduled February 26 conversation with Stephen Biegun, the Deputy U.S. Secretary of State, says that China has quarantined prisons and suggests Mr. Champagne ask the American official on whether the United States is encountering the same obstacles. “Does the U.S. have similar challenges with your own consular cases in China?” the note said.

COVID-19 outbreaks reportedly hit Chinese prisons hard earlier this year but the Canadian government refuses to say whether Mr. Kovrig or Mr. Spavor have suffered any health problems that required medical treatment. The government also refuses to say whether either has been hospitalized.

“Apologies … but due to the Privacy Act, we cannot provide further information," Ms. Lindblad said.

Alex Neve, secretary general at Amnesty International Canada, said the Canadian government should be persistent in pressing Beijing to allow access to the two imprisoned Canadians.

“Consular access, especially in situations of wrongful imprisonment, is an absolutely essential human rights safeguard and Canada should certainly not accept that the pandemic is a reason to suspend that,” he said. “There are obviously all sorts of ways that appropriate public health safeguards can be taken so the consular visits could go ahead.”

Mr. Neve said the two men must be under “heightened stress and emotional anguish” over the possibility that COVID-19 could break out in China’s prison system.

NDP foreign affairs critic Jack Harris called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lodge a strong protest with the Chinese government over the lengthy delay.

“I am very alarmed to hear that the isolation of these two individuals has continued and they are deprived of consular visits,” he said. “I find it difficult to take that the Chinese government could not find a way to ensure the safety of visitors and the prisoners despite COVID-19 … and I would want the Canadian government to make strong protests to the Chinese government to seek to have that remedied as soon as possible.”

