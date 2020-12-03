Canada comes to defence of Australia over fake photo circulated by China

The Canadian government is condemning China for circulating a fake image on the Internet of an Australian soldier killing an Afghan child.

It’s the first time Canada has come to the defence of Australia, its Commonwealth and Five Eyes ally, as a diplomatic conflict has escalated between Beijing and Canberra following Australian calls for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus.

On Monday, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian posted a digitally fabricated image on Twitter of a grinning Australian soldier holding a bloody knife to the throat of a veiled child. He was referring to a recent report into the conduct of Australian special forces soldiers in Afghanistan.

On Thursday, the Canadian government expressed its revulsion at the action.

“We were shocked to see the fabricated image posted by a Chinese government official,” Syrine Khoury, press secretary for Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne, said in a statement.

“The dissemination of such inflammatory material and disinformation is beneath the standards of proper diplomatic conduct.”

Ms. Khoury said that Canada and Australia are working together on China-related matters now.

“As both Five Eyes allies and as liberal democracies, Canada and Australia are collaborating very closely on important issues related to China,” she said.

“Canada continues to engage with China with eyes wide open while defending our interests and standing up for our values.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison earlier this week had asked China to apologize and to take down the “truly repugnant” tweet. China declined.

Britain, France, New Zealand and the United States have also condemned the Chinese tweet in recent days.

China has been ramping up pressure on Australia, which relies heavily on trade with China, ever since the Morrison government called for an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus. The virus outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

China has since imposed tariffs and other restrictions on a slew of Australian exports including barley, coal, copper, lobster, sugar, timber and wine.

Mr. Zhao, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, was referring Monday to a report by Australia’s military last month that found evidence elite Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians during the conflict in Afghanistan. The report recommended that 19 soldiers be referred to federal police for criminal investigation.

Mr. Zhao wrote a caption accompanying the tweet that said: “Shocked by murder of Afghan civilians & prisoners by Australian soldiers. We strongly condemn such acts, & call for holding them accountable.”

China’s foreign ministry has defended Mr. Zhao.

Spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Wednesday suggested Australians are hypocrites for criticizing China’s human rights conduct but refusing to account for their own.

“They have been trying their best to promote their values of democracy, human rights and freedom, but what they have done either tramples on democracy, human rights and freedom, or reflects typical double standard and hypocrisy,” Ms. Hua told reporters at a briefing.

With files from Associated Press

