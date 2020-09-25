 Skip to main content
Politics

Canada commits $440-million to global COVID-19 vaccine program and signs sixth prospective deal

Kristy Kirkup
Ottawa
Canada has joined a global effort designed to help deliver equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday, in a move that stands in contrast with a decision taken by the United States not to join.

The federal government said Friday it is committing approximately $220-million to the COVAX Facility to procure up to 15 million vaccine doses for Canadians.

An additional $220-million is being earmarked to purchase doses for low- and middle-income countries, the government said, noting that Canada cannot beat COVID-19 unless it is tackled everywhere.

Earlier this month, the United States said it would not join the COVAX Facility. The World Health Organization said more than 170 economies are engaged in discussions to potentially participate in the global initiative.

Mr. Trudeau also announced Friday that a new vaccine agreement has been reached, bringing the total number of agreements for Canada to six.

Mr. Trudeau said an agreement has been reached with AstraZeneca to procure up to 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The government said Friday the new agreement adds to those already reached with Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, Pfizer and Moderna.

Mr. Trudeau said the best way to end the COVID-19 pandemic and to keep Canadians healthy is through a safe and effective vaccine.

At present, there are no vaccines that have been approved to prevent COVID-19 in Canada.

Health Canada will review evidence of safety, efficacy and manufacturing quality for each vaccine to determine whether they will be approved for use and made available to Canadians.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
