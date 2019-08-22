 Skip to main content

Politics Canada commits $930-million to Global Fund fight against AIDS, other diseases

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canada commits $930-million to Global Fund fight against AIDS, other diseases

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Liberal government is shoring up its commitment to eradicating AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

International Development Minister Maryam Monsef says Canada is contributing $930-million to the Global Fund over three years, a nearly 16-per-cent increase to its current support for the international organization aimed at reducing the spread and devastating impact of the three infectious diseases.

The announcement follows a commitment the Liberals made at the Women Deliver conference in Vancouver in June to annually contribute $1.4-billion until 2030 to fund global health and nutrition, including sexual and reproductive rights and health.

Story continues below advertisement

The increase in spending, for 2020 to 2022, continues a tradition of adding to the Global Fund’s replenishment drive every three years, which also happened under the Conservative government of former prime minister Stephen Harper.

Canada’s total contribution to the fund is now more than $3.9-billion.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the previous pledge of $804-million at a star-studded international conference in Montreal in 2016, which included U2 singer Bono, who founded the One Campaign, an anti-poverty advocacy group.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter