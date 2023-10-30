Open this photo in gallery: WeChat has joined TikTok on the list of Chinese-owned apps banned from use on Canadian federal government devices.Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press

The Canadian government has banned the Chinese social media application WeChat from government phones, citing an “unacceptable level of risk” to security and privacy.

It’s the third Chinese technology brand that has seen its usage in Canada restricted by the Canadian government in about 16 months.

Ottawa barred Huawei Technologies’ equipment from this country’s 5G wireless network in May 2022, citing national security and the need to safeguard Canada’s telecommunications infrastructure. Huawei is one of China’s flagship tech firms.

In February 2023 it banned TikTok from federal government devices, citing, like it did for WeChat, an “unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.” The social media platform, which features short video clips, is a subsidiary of Chinese technology firm ByteDance.

Ottawa said WeChat collects too much information on its users.

The ban announced Monday also covers applications by Kaspersky Lab, a Russian-based cybersecurity company.

“The Chief Information Officer of Canada determined that WeChat and Kaspersky suite of applications present an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security. On a mobile device, the WeChat and Kaspersky applications’ data collection methods provide considerable access to the device’s contents,” Canada’s Treasury Board Secretariat, currently headed by Anita Anand, said in a statement.

Dan Stanton, a former manager in counterintelligence at CSIS who is now director of the national-security program at the University of Ottawa’s Professional Development Institute, lauded the move by Ottawa.

He said there is no doubt that WeChat is used by the People’s Republic of China [PRC] to go after critics and to spy for the authoritarian regime.

“WeChat is used by the PRC Government for foreign interference,” he said, noting that the government outlined earlier this year how a co-ordinated network of WeChat’s news accounts spread false and misleading information against Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong.

“This was to spread false narratives about his identity, claims about his background, political stances and family’s heritage. So by tying WeChat to PRC nefarious activity, its not a stretch to imagine the PRC having backdoor access to users of the app,” Mr. Stanton said.

