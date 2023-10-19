Open this photo in gallery: Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 19, 2023.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Canada is significantly scaling back its diplomatic presence in India after a threat from New Delhi to strip dozens of Canadian representatives of their diplomatic immunity, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced.

But, she said, Canada will not retaliate by requiring India to reduce its diplomatic head count in Canada.

Forty-one Canadian diplomats – a majority of Ottawa’s mission there – have left India, Ms. Joly told reporters Wednesday. Accompanying them were 42 dependents, she said.

This leaves only 21 Canadian diplomats working in India.

The Indian government had ordered Canada to reduce its diplomatic missions in India as part of a crisis in relations between the two countries that was sparked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s accusation that New Delhi was behind the murder of a Canadian citizen.

New Delhi had given Canada an ultimatum: withdraw 41 diplomats or it would revoke their diplomatic immunity.

“I can confirm that India has formally conveyed its plan to unilaterally remove diplomatic immunities for all but 21 Canadian diplomats and dependents in Delhi by tomorrow, Oct. 20,” Ms. Joly said.

Ms. Joly told reporters Thursday that Canada had no choice but to comply. She said the deadline for Canada to accede to New Delhi was October 20.

“The safety of Canadians, of our diplomats, is always my top concern,” Ms Joly said.

“Given the implications of India’s actions on the safety of our diplomats, we have facilitated their safe departure from India,” she said.

“This means that our diplomats and their families have now left and are on their way home.”

She said diplomats cannot do their jobs in foreign countries without the diplomatic immunity they normally enjoy.

“Immunities allow diplomats to do their work, without fear of reprisal or arrest from the country they are in,” the foreign minster said.

She said Canada doesn’t want to exacerbate its dispute with India so it won’t ask New Delhi to likewise draw down its diplomatic presence in Canada.

“A unilateral revocation of diplomatic privileges and immunities is contrary to international law. It is a clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” she said.

“And threatening to do so is unreasonable and escalatory.”

This drawdown has consequences, she said. It will lead to a downgrade of service in three consulates.

“Unfortunately, we have had to pause all in-person services at our consulates in Chandigarh, Mumbai and Bangalore.”

Canada “will continue to engage with India,” Ms. Joly said.

“Now more than ever, we need to have diplomats on the ground and we need to talk to one another.”

On Sept. 18, Mr. Trudeau told the House of Commons that Canada had intelligence that “agents of the Indian government” were responsible for the gangland-style killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent advocate of a separate homeland for Sikhs in the Indian state of Punjab. He was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., in June.

After the Prime Minister’s stunning announcement, Ottawa immediately expelled an Indian diplomat and senior intelligence officer and New Delhi responded in kind. India also suspended visa services for Canadians, including e-visas and visas issued in third countries. Earlier, Ottawa had suspended free-trade talks and a Canadian business mission to India.

India has more than 60 accredited diplomats in Canada, including three who are designated as non-residents, according to a list maintained by Ottawa’s Department of Global Affairs.

The Trudeau government and many of its Western allies, including the United States, have urged India to co-operate with Canada in helping to arrest the people responsible for the death of Mr. Nijjar.

Intelligence from a Five Eyes ally – an alliance composed of the U.S., Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – makes up part of the evidence that shows the possible involvement of Indian agents in the killing.

The Prime Minister has not said whether it will release classified intelligence to buttress the government’s allegations that agents of India were behind the killing of Mr. Nijjar.

Australian intelligence chief Mike Burgess said earlier this week he has “no reason to dispute” Canada’s allegations that India is to blame for the murder of Mr. Nijjar, the Australian Broadcasting Company reported this week. “There’s no doubt any allegation of any country being accused of carrying out an execution of a citizen in that country, it’s a serious allegation, and something that we don’t do and something that nations should not do,” Mr. Burgess was quoted as saying.

Australia’s domestic intelligence chief says he has “no reason to dispute” claims of a possible link between the Indian government and the killing of a Canadian citizen.

The Indian High Commission in Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.