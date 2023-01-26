Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canada is sending four of its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.David Smith/The Canadian Press

Canada said it will donate four battle tanks to Ukraine’s war effort – less than 5 per cent of its inventory of Leopard 2 machines – in an announcement that experts said reflects the relatively small capacity of Canadian armed forces today.

Defence Minister Anita Anand said the size of Ottawa’s donation takes into consideration the need to maintain Canada’s readiness: leaving enough tanks for Canadian troops to train at home and to meet NATO commitments for deployments.

Canada’s tank donation might grow “as we co-ordinate donation and sustainment plans with our allies,” she told reporters in Ottawa Thursday.

On paper at least, Canada has 112 Leopard 2 tanks, of which 82 are fighting tanks. The remaining 30 are armoured battlefield engineering vehicles with treads that are intended for erecting or demolishing obstacles, and other tasks.

The Leopard model Canada is sending are Leopard 2 A4s, the most commonly produced as the same a number of other allies are providing, including Poland. “That will allow us to have interoperability of training, of spare parts and ammunition,” Ms. Anand said.

Retired general Andrew Leslie, a former commander of the Canadian Army, has said he’s heard that only about 20 Canadian tanks are functioning, with the remainder in storage or waiting for spare parts to be fixed.

Retired general Rick Hillier, a former Canadian chief of the defence staff, said Thursday’s tank commitment by Canada is too small. Mr. Hillier, now an adviser to the Ukrainian World Congress, an advocacy group for Ukrainians, said Canada should be preparing more of its tanks for Kyiv.

“I am disappointed,” Mr. Hillier said. “I think the government of Canada could have stood up and done more.”

He said Canada should urgently ready more of its tanks for Ukraine.

Canada’s “operational readiness is low,” Mr. Hillier said. “It’s appallingly low.”

Defence analyst David Perry, president of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, said the announcement demonstrates how small Canada’s military capability is.

“Part of the fundamental issue here is our army and the armoured part of it is a lot smaller than a lot of our allies,” Mr. Perry said. “We have a small armed forces.”

He said it’s his understanding Canada is reserving a batch of tanks for its obligations to NATO under Operation Reassurance, the mission designed to reinforce the alliance’s collective defence on its eastern flank. The Department of National Defence’s media relations did not specify how many tanks they were setting aside for NATO commitments.

However, Daniel LeBouthillier, head of media relations at National Defence, said Canada currently has no Leopard tanks in Europe for NATO commitments.

At least 13 countries have either promised to send tanks to Ukraine over the last month or have publicly expressed a willingness to do so. In addition to the U.S., Germany and Canada, these include Poland, Finland, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Portugal, Norway, France and Morocco.

Most of the tanks on offer would be Leopard 2s, which have the advantage of being widely used around the world, making it easier for each country to hand over a few from its own stockpile – a much faster process than ordering new ones. The tanks contributed by the United Kingdom would be Challenger 2s, while France is considering sending Leclerc tanks. Morocco has reportedly already dispatched 20 Soviet-style tanks that are similar to the ones Ukraine is already using.

Poland, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic have previously supplied Ukraine with tanks, including some Soviet and Russian-made T-72s as well as Polish PT-91s.