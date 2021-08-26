 Skip to main content
Canada evacuates last of Canadian nationals, Afghan refugees at Kabul international airport

Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Open this photo in gallery

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, load people being evacuated from Afghanistan onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

MSgt. Donald R. Allen/The Associated Press

Canada’s evacuation flights of Canadian nationals and Afghan refugees at Kabul international airport has ended and majority of Canadian special forces left about eight hours ago, Chief of the Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre said Thursday.

“Our evacuation efforts have ceased and the majority of personnel have now departed Hamid Karzai International Airport,” he told a news briefing. “A small contingent remains on the ground to support and coordinate our air bridge for the retrograde of allied sources while conditions permit.

Before the Kabul airport was closed, Canada had flown nine emergency airlifts, bringing more than 800 people coming back to Canada, but many thousands will have to escape the Taliban through other countries.

Cindy Termorshuizen, assistant deputy minister at Global Affairs, urged Canadian nationals, permanent residents and former Afghan support staff, who worked for Canada’s military and diplomacy, to find a safe place to hide as they try to figure out how to get out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

“We encourage Canadians still in the country to stay in contact with us,” she said.  “If you need to move to a safe location, please do so with great caution. Use your judgment to decide the right time and safest means to do so.”

In the weeks and months ahead, Canada will work with allies to find a path to help these people get to Canada, she said.

