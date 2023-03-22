Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, on April 6, 2022.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canada will extend the emergency visa application period for Ukrainians looking for a safe haven until July 15.

The deadline to apply for the three-year visa was originally March 31.

Ukrainians will still be able to apply for traditional work, study and visitor permits to come to Canada after the application period expires, but they will be charged the usual fees associated with those applications.

Ukrainians who have received an emergency visa will have until March 31 next year to make the journey to Canada, where the federal government will offer them a one-time income support payment and two weeks of hotel accommodations.

Those who have already arrived will also have a year to decide whether or not to extend their temporary visa if they wish to stay.

So far, more than 190,000 Ukrainians and their family members have come to Canada under the emergency visa program as of March 19.