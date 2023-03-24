Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will deliver the 2022 federal budget on March 28 at 4 p.m. ET. Green technology, health care and affordability are expected to be key themes.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will unveil the 2023 federal budget on March 28.

What can we expect? Ms. Freeland has said the budget will focus on green technology, health care and new spending aimed at easing cost-of-living concerns. She’s also said that the budget will show fiscal restraint, pointing to concerns about inflation and high interest rates.

“Taken together, inflation and higher interest rates are really challenging for a lot of people,” Ms. Freeland said at a prebudget event. “That means that one of my government’s principal responsibilities, and one of my principal responsibilities, is not to pour fuel on the flames of inflation. So fiscal responsibility is really important.”

Here’s everything we know ahead of Tuesday’s announcement.

When will the 2023 federal budget be announced?

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will deliver the 2023 federal budget in the House of Commons on March 28 at 4 p.m. ET.

What will the federal budget cover?

Clean energy technology

In a prebudget event, Ms. Freeland said the federal government will “invest aggressively” in clean technology to ensure Canadian industry can compete with U.S. programs and tax breaks aimed at reducing carbon emissions. According to government sources, the budget is also expected to include new spending commitments to help modernize and expand the capacity of Canada’s power grids, which is critical to meet future clean-electricity demand. This investing could come in the form of tax credits, grants and financing mechanisms.

Health care

Ms. Freeland has said the budget will account for the federal government’s recently announced 10-year plan to increase health transfers to the provinces and territories. In February, Ottawa announced $46.2-billion in new health care funding, with just under half of the money going toward baseline funding and the remainder earmarked for bilateral deals with individual provinces and territories.

Affordability

In response to higher costs of living, Ms. Freeland said the budget will include a “narrowly focused” boost to social safety net supports for low-income Canadians. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, who is part of a supply and confidence agreement with the Liberals, has said the budget should extend the six-month increase to the GST rebate, which is a quarterly direct payment for lower-income Canadians. The doubling of the GST credit took effect in November and is set to expire in May.

Opinion: If Ottawa got real about coming fiscal challenges, a GST hike would be part of the conversation

Other potential items to look for in the budget:

Consumer fees: The budget is expected to include plans to work with regulatory agencies to combat hidden or unexpected consumer fees. Often referred to as “junk fees,” they can include those tacked on to the initial price of a product or service that hide, and inflate, the total cost.

Enhanced benefits and credits: Personal finance and tax columnist Tim Cestnick said he expects an increase in some benefits and tax credits, such as the Canada Worker’s Benefit, Old Age Security and Guaranteed Income Supplement benefits, climate action incentive and the Canada Housing Benefit.

NDP dental plan expansion: Mr. Singh, the NDP Leader, told The Globe last week that his party will be expecting to see cost-of-living support in the budget, including a previously promised expansion of a dental-care program for lower-income Canadians. Mr. Singh, however, said his expectations for national pharmacare aren’t turning out as he’d hoped – and will likely not be a part of the March 28 budget.

What is the projected federal budget deficit for 2023?

The Parliamentary Budget Officer’s economic and fiscal outlook report projects that the deficit for the current fiscal year will be $36.5-billion – down from $90.2-billion the previous year. The PBO projects the deficit will then rise to $43.1-billion in the fiscal year that begins April 1, before declining steadily in future years.

However the PBO’s figures show the federal government will still have a deficit of $8.7-billion in 2027-28. Ms. Freeland’s fall economic update had projected a $4.5-billion surplus that year, though it also said it could be an $8.3-billion deficit under a “downside scenario” of weaker economic growth.

What will inflation and high interest rates mean for the federal budget?

Ms. Freeland has acknowledged that a slowing economy could leave the federal government with less tax revenue to spend, and emphasized the importance of being fiscally prudent.

Economists expect the economy to stall or even slip into a minor recession in 2023 because of the lagging impact of the Bank of Canada’s efforts to cool inflation with a series of interest-rate hikes over the past year.

What’s the feeling from business leaders?

Economists and business groups have cautioned that Canada can’t compete dollar-for-dollar with the billions in subsidies now on offer south of the border. A Congressional Budget Office report estimated that the measures in the Inflation Reduction Act add up to about US$400-billion over 10 years.

Business Council of Canada CEO Goldy Hyder told The Globe and Mail that Canada’s response should be about one-tenth of the size of the U.S. package, given that Canada’s population is about one-tenth that of the U.S.

Economists also warn that the budget should be careful not to fuel inflation.

“The fiscal situation is very tight right now,” said Conference Board of Canada chief economist Pedro Antunes. “We essentially have overspent through the pandemic. We have a higher debt load. We have interest rates coming up. We have, already, a bunch of commitments. I think we need to keep that in mind. And certainly we don’t want to spend more when inflation is on a tear.”

With reports from Bill Curry, Adam Radwanski and Tim Cestnick