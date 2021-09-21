Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have a minority again. What now? The new(ish) Parliament explained

Open this photo in gallery Montreal, Sept. 21: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kisses his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, at the Liberals' election-night party. Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Justin Trudeau didn’t get the Liberal majority he hoped for in Monday’s election, but with 158 seats leading or elected, the party is set to govern in a 44th Parliament that looks largely the same as the 43rd. In coming days and weeks, Mr. Trudeau is likely to face questions from his caucus about whether the snap election was worth it, but on election night he focused on what he called the “clear direction” from voters to stay on a progressive course.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said he’s willing to lead the party in the next election, while the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh told voters “you can count on New Democrats to continue fighting for you.” Bloc Québécois Leader François Blanchet said he’d stay committed “to do more, to do better,” while the Greens’ Annamie Paul, who lost her bid for a seat, called for healing in a “more divided and more polarized” nation than the one before the election.

Seats by party

To form a majority, a party needs 170 or more MPs in the 338-member House of Commons. As of Tuesday morning, the seat-holding parties were leading or elected in more or less the same number of seats as they had when Parliament was dissolved on Aug. 15. The count likely won’t be final until Wednesday, when Elections Canada expects to finish tallying mail-in ballots (more on that later), but since most races were won by wide enough margins to be called on Monday night, the overall outcome – a Liberal minority – is assured. In the meantime, check The Globe and Mail’s results page to see the latest numbers and the list of which candidates are winning and losing.

Which seats changed hands, and where?

Atlantic Canada: Conservatives’ efforts to flip ridings in the Maritimes appeared to pay off somewhat. By Tuesday, Tories were leading or elected in eight ridings, up from four in 2019 and zero in 2015, but most seats remained with the Liberals. In Fredericton, Jenica Atwin – who ran successfully as a Green in 2019, then crossed over to the Liberals earlier this year – is ahead in a close race with Conservative candidate Andrea Johnson.

Conservatives’ efforts to flip ridings in the Maritimes appeared to pay off somewhat. By Tuesday, Tories were leading or elected in eight ridings, up from four in 2019 and zero in 2015, but most seats remained with the Liberals. In Fredericton, Jenica Atwin – who ran successfully as a Green in 2019, then crossed over to the Liberals earlier this year – is ahead in a close race with Conservative candidate Andrea Johnson. Alberta: Most of the province is still Conservative blue, but two urban ridings switched to progressive parties (Calgary Skyview for the Liberals and Edmonton Griesbach for the NDP), while a third seat, Edmonton Centre, is too close to call. NDP incumbent Healther McPherson kept her riding of Edmonton Strathcona. A possible reason for the progressives’ gains is Alberta’s contentious COVID-19 response: United Conservative Premier Jason Kenney long resisted introducing a vaccine passport system and Mr. O’Toole encouraged that course, and now that caseloads are rising again, so has anger at their conservative parties.

The popular vote

It won’t be clear until all votes are counted how many Canadians supported each party, but according the results so far, the Liberals have won with a smaller share of the popular vote than any other winning party before them.

When will mail-in ballots be counted?

Because of COVID-19 restrictions and the delays they were expected to cause at polling stations on Monday, more Canadians than ever before voted by mail or in advance polls. Elections Canada was ready for the surge, but decided to count mail-in ballots starting on Tuesday so officials could check that the senders didn’t also vote in person. That process could take one to four days depending on the riding, Elections Canada says, but the agency expects most of the work to be done by Wednesday. To see which ridings near you are still up in the air, consult the “ridings by category” section of our results data page.

What next for Justin Trudeau and the Liberals?

When Mr. Trudeau called the election in mid-August, it was a calculated risk that the Liberals, who then looked strong in public opinion polls, would emerge with a majority, as many provincial governing parties did when they held elections during the pandemic. It didn’t work, and while the Liberals are no worse off than before, now Mr. Trudeau will face questions from the public, the opposition and potentially his own caucus about why the snap election was necessary. He didn’t address those questions in his Monday-night speech, instead focusing on the millions who supported the Liberals:

You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic, and to the brighter days ahead – and my friends, that's exactly what we are ready to do. There are still votes to be counted. But what we've seen tonight is that millions of Canadians have chosen a progressive plan. Some have talked about division, but that's not what I see. That's not what I've seen these past weeks, across the country. I see Canadians, standing together.

What next for Erin O’Toole and the Conservatives?

Watch: Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole speaks to supporters on Monday night, criticized the snap election and vowing to lead the Tories in the next campaign. The Globe and Mail

When Mr. O’Toole became leader, many in the party hoped that his shift to the centre (and away from the social-conservative, anti-carbon-tax rhetoric of his predecessor, Andrew Scheer) would break the Liberal minority. It didn’t work, but Mr. O’Toole told Conservatives on election night that he is ready to regroup for the next campaign:

A few months ago, I told Conservatives that our party needed the courage to change because Canada has changed. Over the past 36 days, we have demonstrated to Canadians that we have set out on a path to engage more Canadians in our Conservative movement. ... In the months ahead, as Mr. Trudeau gears up for yet another election, we must continue this journey to welcoming more Canadians to take another look at our party.

What next for the NDP, Bloc and Greens?

Watch: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pledged to 'continue fighting' for issues he says are important to Canadians. The Canadian Press

NDP

For the past two years, the New Democrats kept the Trudeau Liberals in power in exchange for progressive concessions on legislation. In this election, Leader Jagmeet Singh’s goal was to get a significant boost in seats, and hence leverage, by promising stronger action on climate policy and child care than what the Liberals proposed. It didn’t work; the party’s standing is only slightly better than before. On Monday night, Mr. Singh assured voters that the party’s campaign slogan, “Fighting for you,” would hold true in a minority Parliament:

I want to thank Canadians for voting. And I want to let Canadians know that you can count on New Democrats to continue fighting for you. As we fought for you in the pandemic when times were difficult, when people were struggling ... we were there for you.

Bloc

On the campaign trail, Bloc Québécois Leader François Blanchet said his dream was to win 40 of Quebec’s 78 ridings. It didn’t work – as of Tuesday morning, the party was leading or elected in 34 ridings, up from 32 before dissolution – and ridings that Bloc candidates hoped to take from federalists, such as Liberal-held Sherbrooke, remained out of reach. As results came in on election night, Mr. Blanchet told supporters he was proud of the issues he’d campaigned for and would carry on:

We still have, with a positive approach, with confidence, the duty to do more, to do better.

Greens

This campaign was a war on multiple fronts for the Greens, who saw a high-profile MP defect to the Liberals and a messy internal dispute about racism and Middle East policy. Leader Annamie Paul spent most of the campaign in Toronto Centre, where she hoped to gain a seat. It didn’t work, but as of Tuesday the party was on track for the same number of seats as before, with candidate Mike Morrice in the lead in Kitchener Centre. Ms. Paul stressed the need to bridge divides between Canadians after the election:

So we are now back to the status quo, except we are returning, unfortunately, more divided and more polarized than before this election was called. We need to repair these divisions.

People’s Party: No big break for the far right

Maxime Bernier’s far-right party hoped that it would get its first seat in this election. It didn’t work, though its share of the popular vote increased to 5 per cent compared with 2 per cent in 2019. Mr. Bernier – whose party came under criticism through the campaign for spreading COVID-19 misinformation, promoting anti-immigration policies that won praise from white nationalists and calling Mr. Trudeau a “fascist psychopath” – said the popular vote was a “huge victory” that the PPC would build on:

We’re the only real conservative option for this country. This party will grow – we’re here to stay.

With reports from Krisky Kirkup, Marieke Walsh, Laura Stone, Bill Curry, Robert Fife, Steven Chase, Ian Bailey, Carrie Tait, Justine Hunter, Karen Howlett, Menaka Raman-Wilms, Kathryn Blaze Baum and The Canadian Press