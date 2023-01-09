Members of the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team prepare to launch Captain Andrew 'Dojo' Olson, F-35 pilot, during the Bagotville International Air Show in Quebec in 2019.US AIR FORCE/Reuters

Canada has finalized a $19-billion deal to purchase 88 F-35 fighter jets to replace its aging fleet of CF-18s, ending more than a decade of deliberations.

The first F-35s will be delivered in 2026, and the CF-18s are to be phased out entirely by the end of 2032, Defence Minister Anita Anand told a news conference Monday.

The new aircraft are part of a deal with the U.S. government, aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corp. and aircraft engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney.

“The F-35 is a modern, reliable and agile fighter aircraft used by our closest allies in missions across the globe. It is the most advanced fighter on the market and it is the right aircraft for our country,” Ms. Anand said.

“The F-35 provides pilots with enhanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, greatly improving their situational awareness and survivability in today’s high-threat operational environment.”

The F-35 has a maximum speed of Mach 1.6, or 1,975 kilometres per hour, and a range of 2,200 kilometres. It also has a service ceiling of 18,300 metres.

The $19-billion price tag includes the jets, associated equipment and weapons, as well as training and services to maintain the aircraft. Operating and maintaining the fleet will cost an additional $70-billion over their decades-long lifespan, officials told a briefing ahead of Ms. Anand’s announcement.

Last March, the federal government announced it had chosen the F-35, concluding a 12-year effort to settle on a new fighter jet – Canada’s first new jets in three decades.

The Liberals campaigned in the 2015 election against buying the F-35, opposing a 2010 decision by the Conservative government of the time to buy the planes.

The Liberals declared a preference for a cheaper option, secured through what the party described as an “open and transparent competition.”

When the Liberal government eventually announced its interest in the F-35, it said its procurement process had confirmed its commitment to the plane, a stand Ms. Anand repeated Monday,

“It is the right aircraft for our country,” she said. “We had a robust competitive process, and it was through that competitive process that I am here today to make this announcement.”

She called the size of the purchase the “correct number” for Canada’s defence needs and to meet the country’s NORAD and NATO obligations.

“Those obligations are very important in the current global environment, with the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia. We must be there for our partners, for our multilateral alliances,” she said.

But even with the purchase of the planes, Canada will still not meet its obligations to NATO, which requires that member countries devote 2 per cent of their GDP to military spending. The Parliamentary Budget Officer said last summer that Canada would have to commit an additional $75.3-billion before the end of 2027 to meet that spending target.

Ms. Anand said Canada will be getting planes that have overcome the technical challenges faced by previous iterations of the F-35.

“It’s a more mature fighter jet now, with better performance than it previously had, so will be ready to deal with all possibilities,” she said. “We are sure this is the best response for our Canadian Armed Forces and for the protection of our country.

“It’s also the best price for our country at this time.”

Officials told the briefing ahead of the minister’s news conference that each plane will cost about US$85-million ($114-billion Canadian).

They added that the process of securing the aircraft could generate about 3,300 jobs annually over 25 years and contribute more than $425-million annually to Canada’s GDP.

