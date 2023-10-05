Open this photo in gallery: Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly speaks to reporters as she arrives for a meeting of the federal cabinet on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 3.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Global Affairs Canada says Ottawa aims to support people in Haiti to prevent sexual violence, ahead of a multinational military intervention in the country.

The United Nations Security Council approved a multinational force Monday to help combat violent gangs in Haiti, which Kenya has offered to lead by January.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly has said Canada is determining how it can best help Haiti, while backbench Liberal MP Emmanuel Dubourg says he thinks it’s unlikely Canada would actually send troops.

Global Affairs Canada says in a new statement that Ottawa is “focused on preventing sexual and gender-based violence” in Haiti, noting gangs have been using sexual violence as a means of controlling the population.

In past military interventions in Haiti, locals have reported widespread sexual exploitation by both fellow citizens and foreign armies.

Federal officials are slated to testify in the Senate about the crisis in Haiti.

Haiti’s unelected prime minister asked for an international intervention last year, and the idea has been divisive among Haitians, though it is supported by the UN and Washington.

The country has faced a profound security crisis exacerbated by brazen criminal gangs since mid-2021, leading to rampant violence, cholera outbreaks and restricted access to water, food and medical care.

Joly has issued sanctions on multiple political and economic elite in Haiti, arguing this will help lead to a consensus among political actors on how other countries can best support Haitians to find stability and eventually hold an election.

Washington had asked Canada to lead a military intervention, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it’s unclear whether such a move would lead to long-term stability, citing multiple previous interventions that he argued made Haiti even less stable.

Joly said Tuesday that Ottawa “takes note” of the UN authorizing an intervention, but her department now says Canada “welcomes” the decision.

“It is critical that security-focused force interventions are followed by Haitian-led solutions which include a robust, well trained and well-equipped Haitian National Police,” wrote Global Affairs Canada spokesman John Babcock.

He noted that “Canada has also committed significant financial and human resources” to help co-ordinate how various countries can support Haitian police, on top of equipment for police officers and humanitarian aid.

Canada’s top military general told media in March that there weren’t enough armed forces available to lead such a mission.

Dubourg, who was born in Haiti, has said it’s more likely Canada would send technical and intelligence assistance to forces stationed on the ground or in neighbouring countries.