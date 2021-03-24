Canada hits nine Russian officials with sanctions over Moscow’s persecution of critic Alexei Navalny

Canada slapped sanctions on nine Russian government officials for the poisoning and prosecution of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, joining other Western allies who acted earlier.

“The Russian government has repeatedly shown its unwillingness to respect the basic rights of its own people and address concerns raised on multiple occasions by the international community,” Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement. “Alongside our partners, Canada will continue to increase pressure on the Russian government to unconditionally release Mr. Navalny and his supporters who have been unlawfully detained. Russia’s gross human rights violations will not go unanswered.”

Mr. Navalny, 44, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critics, was jailed earlier this year for parole violations in a decision that the West has condemned as politically motivated.

He is due to serve out a two-and-a-half year sentence and is only able to communicate with the outside world via his lawyers.

The sanctions prohibit Canadian financial institutions from providing services to these Russian officials and freeze any assets they hold in Canada. The measure were taken under Canada’s Special Economic Measures Regulations.

Canada’s Department of Global Affairs in a statement released by Mr. Garneau said the measures “highlight the deteriorating human rights situation in Russia and the shrinking space for civil society and independent voices there.”

Mr. Navalny returned to Russia in January from Germany where he had been recuperating from being nearly fatally poisoned with what many Western nations said was a nerve agent. The Kremlin has denied involvement in his illness and questioned whether he was really was poisoned.

Canada’s sanctions were announced about weeks after the United States slapped its own on the same Russian officials over Mr. Navalny. The European Union added additional names to their Navalny sanctions earlier this month but also targeted some of the same names last year.

Marcus Kolga, a human-rights advocate and senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, welcomed Ottawa’s action but questioned why Canada waited three weeks after the Americans.

He said Canada’s delay would have given the targeted Russian officials time to move assets out of Canadian financial institutions if they held any there.

“I’m at a loss to explain why it has taken us three weeks to catch up and join them,” Mr. Kolga said.

Mr. Navalny has come under criticism in the past over previous nationalist statements against illegal immigration and for attending an annual nationalist march several years ago.

In late February Amnesty International announced it no longer considers jailed Mr. Navalny a “prisoner of conscience” due to past comments he made that qualify as advocacy of hatred, the group said.

However Amnesty said it still believes that Mr. Navalny should be freed from jail, that he has committed no crime and that he is being persecuted for his campaigning and outspoken criticism of Mr. Putin.

The Department of Global Affairs said Canada’s sanctions are part of a concerted diplomatic effort to bring pressure on senior figures in Russia’s administration involved in the attempted murder of Mr. Navalny, his subsequent prosecution, and the silencing of Russian citizens who protested his treatment with heavy-handed and often violent methods.

Russia’s ongoing treatment of Mr. Navalny continues to demonstrate its contempt for the rule of law and its willingness to violate the human rights of its people, Global Affairs said.

Russia’s suppression of peaceful protests and its detention of over 10,000 protesters, highlight a continuing pattern that targets opposition voices and those it deems threatening, it said.

Those targeted by Canada include: Aleksandr Vasilyevich Bortnikov, Aleksandr Petrovich Kalashnikov, Sergey Vladilenovich Kiriyenk, Igor Viktorovich Krasnov, Aleksey Yurievich Krivoruchko, Sergey Ivanovich Menyaio, Pavel Anatolyevich Popov, Andrey Veniaminovich Yarin and Viktor Vasilyevich Zolotov.

- With files from Reuters

